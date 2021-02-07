Library Matters - Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

It’s back! Winter Reading Bingo is back and runs through Feb. 28. Get your Bingo card online or at any Burke County Public Library location via curbside pick-up. Read your books, mark your cards, and turn in completed Bingo cards for a chance to win prizes. For more information check us out at www.bcpls.org.

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your library