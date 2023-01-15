Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 975 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 13 holds

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 9 holds

3. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 5 holds

4. “Blue Moon Haven” by Janet Dailey – 4 holds

5. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon – 4 holds

6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 4 holds

7. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts – 3 holds

8. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans – 3 holds

9. “Devil’s Delight” by M.C. Beaton – 3 holds

10. “Wicked Dreams” by Lisa Jackson – 3 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 214 holds

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 427

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 304 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 335 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 60 holds

6. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult – 164 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 96 holds

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin – 27 holds

9. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham – 593 holds

10. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 322 holds

Libraries closed

All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Outside book boxes will be open at all sites.

Adult programming

Winter Reading Book-opoly is back! The program runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Pick up a game board and read books to have the chance to win prizes! For adults only. The Plot Hounds book discussion group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. We will each give a brief summary of our December book exchange book. Registration is not required to attend. Members should bring suggestions for the 2023 book list. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org

Young adult programming

Have you ever heard of a Pinto Bean Cake? Join the teens at the Valdese Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. to make this old-school recipe from 1955 at the Throwback Cooking Night. Then on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library for our monthly Anime Club. Finally, on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library is our Canvas art & Movie Afternoon. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these programs. YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. Winter Reading Program 2023 is still going on. Participate at bcpls.readsquared.com. For more information about these and other Young Adult Services programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Have your kids started their Winter Reading Challenge yet? 2023’s challenge is a BINGO Board and there are two ways to participate: digitally via the ReadSquared app or website or on paper. If you were registered in ReadSquared for the summer reading program, you have already been transferred into the Winter Reading Challenge. If you are new to ReadSquared, you can download the mobile app or access the website at bcpls.readsquared.com. Prefer to use a paper BINGO Board? No problem! Just come by any of our library branches to pick one up. See our website, Facebook page or any library location for more details on the challenge.

eBooks @ your library

Four thousand one hundred seventy-three Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.