Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 937 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 8 holds
3. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson – 6 holds
4. “The Paris Detective” by James Patterson – 6 holds
5. “Christmas Everlasting” by Nora Roberts – 5 holds
6. “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods – 5 holds
7. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 5 holds
8. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult – 5 holds
9. “Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 4 holds
10. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 89 holds
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 11 holds
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 76 holds
4. “Annihilation Road” by Christine Feehan – 14 holds
5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 549 holds
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 502 holds
7. “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods – 202 holds
8. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood – 37 holds
9. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult – 201 holds
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig – 62 holds
Adult Programming
The Valdese Plot Hounds book discussion will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. Please make sure Danielle has your email address if you would like to participate. The Mental Health Self-Care Kit will be available for pick-up Wednesday, Jan. 19, for adults who pre-registered. Please call 828-764-9260 to schedule a curbside pick-up for Morganton Public Library due to indoor renovations. Don’t forget to participate in our fun adult winter reading program, “Bookopoly” for a chance to win prizes! Call any library location for more information, or check out our website at bcpls.org/adult.
Young Adult Programming
#YAS has a lot going on for middle and high school students this week. Tuesday night is our game night at 6 p.m. online via Zoom, then on Thursday we have a DIY hot cocoa bomb making class at the CB Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m. Friday night is our bi-weekly virtual trivia night online via Discord at 6pm. Finally, we wrap up the week at the CB Hildebrand Public Library on Saturday for a “Stranger Things”-themed escape poom at 2 p.m. In-person programs have limited space available and require pre-registration with Miss Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org (you can also contact her to get Discord server access and more information on any YAS programs)! For everything we have to offer young adults, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s Programming
Have you checked out the NC Kids Digital Library yet? If you are looking for a juvenile title and can’t find it in the library’s catalog, don’t forget to check the NC Kids Digital Library also! This free digital collection of ebooks, audiobooks, videos and read-alongs is provided by the State of North Carolina and presents lots of exciting options for kids (and for those that are young at heart!). More information about our digital collections can be found at bcpls.org/ebooks. Bonus tip: Following along with an audiobook while reading a book is a great way to help struggling readers develop their vocabulary and fluency.
Libraries Closed
All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,582 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.