Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Young Adult Programming

#YAS has a lot going on for middle and high school students this week. Tuesday night is our game night at 6 p.m. online via Zoom, then on Thursday we have a DIY hot cocoa bomb making class at the CB Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m. Friday night is our bi-weekly virtual trivia night online via Discord at 6pm. Finally, we wrap up the week at the CB Hildebrand Public Library on Saturday for a “Stranger Things”-themed escape poom at 2 p.m. In-person programs have limited space available and require pre-registration with Miss Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org (you can also contact her to get Discord server access and more information on any YAS programs)! For everything we have to offer young adults, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.