Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 17

It’s back! Winter Reading Bingo is back and runs through Feb. 28. Get your Bingo card online or at any Burke County Public Library location via curbside pick-up. Read your books, mark your cards, and turn in completed Bingo cards for a chance to win prizes. For more information check us out at www.bcpls.org.

New Book Box

The Morganton Public Library has a new outdoor book box. The new book box is much larger and is now located in the museum parking lot adjacent to the library. The book box is easier to drive up to and can be accessed from West Meeting Street or South King Street.

Libraries Closed

All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King. Jr. Day.

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your library