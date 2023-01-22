Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 975 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson — 11 holds

2. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — 9 holds

3. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark — 7 holds

4. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber — 5 holds

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 5 holds

6. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon — 4 holds

7. “Dark of Night” by Colleen Coble — 4 holds

8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 4 holds

9. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson — 4 holds

10. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham — 3 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 210 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 300 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 327 holds

4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 484 holds

5. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel — 220 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 58 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 97 holds

8. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes — 106 holds

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides — 20 holds

10. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver — 691 holds

Adult programming

Mixed-Media Monday will be Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library will be our Oxymorons new adult book discussion. This program is open to older teens and adults. Pre-registration is not required. We will discuss “The House in the Cerulean Sea,” by T.J. Klune. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. No registration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

This week kicks off with a race against a Demogorgon. Join the teens at the Morganton Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, for a Stranger Things Escape Room Night. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. we have a killer program planned with a Murder Mystery Party at the Valdese Public Library. Wednesday, Jan. 25, is our Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion Group with the adults where we will be discussing “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune. Finally, Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will be a game night complete with Nintendo Switch, board and card games — snacks provided. No pre-registration is required to attend any of these programs, YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. Winter Reading Program 2023 is still going on. Participate at bcpls.readsquared.com! For more information about these and other Young Adult Services programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Have you checked out the NC Kids Digital Library yet? If you are looking for a juvenile title and can’t find it in the library’s digital catalog, don’t forget to check the NC Kids Digital Library also! This free digital collection of ebooks, audiobooks, videos and read-alongs is provided by the State of North Carolina and presents lots of exciting options for kids (and for those that are young at heart!). More information about our digital collections can be found at bcpls.org/ebooks. Libby users can add NC Kids Digital Library to your list of libraries in the program. If you need any help accessing this digital catalog, please call or stop by your local branch.

Bonus tip: Following along with an audiobook while reading a book is a great way to help struggling readers develop their vocabulary and fluency.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,186 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

