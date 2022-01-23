Library Matters - Sunday, Jan 23, 2022

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 937 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson – 6 holds
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 6 holds
4. “Christmas Everlasting” by Nora Roberts – 5 holds
5. “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods – 4 holds
6. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 4 holds
7. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
8. “The Paris Detective” by James Patterson – 4 holds
9. “The Midnight Lock: a Lincoln Rhyme Novel” by Jeffrey Deaver – 3 holds
10. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult – 3 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and N.C. Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 96 holds
2. “The Seven Husbands” of Evelyn Hugo – 93 holds
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 12 holds
4. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel – 220 holds
5. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller – 32 holds
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 501 holds
7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 1 hold
8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 515 holds
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig – 54 holds
10. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood – 39 holds
Adult programming
Adults registered for Mixed-Media Monday can pick-up Monday, Jan. 24, at their preferred library, weather permitting. Just a reminder there is only one month left to complete your winter reading Bookopoly game board. Submit game boards for a chance to win prizes.
Young adult programming
It’s the last week of January, and we’ve got something for every teen! Lit Lounge, featuring “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline, will be online via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a Craft Night at 6 p.m. online via Discord on Tuesday. Wednesday night is our biweekly Game Night at 6 p.m., online via Discord, and finally Thursday night is our NEW Animal Crossing Party at 4 p.m. online via Discord. No pre-registration is required for virtual participation, Zoom codes can be found on the #programs channel of our Discord server or on the Events tab on your FREE READSquared account at bcpls.readsquared.com. For information or to get connected, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org!
Children’s programming
With all this snow we have had, we hope you checked off a couple of your Kids Winter Reading Challenge Missions. Build a snowman? Play a board or card game? You could have already earned a prize! Login to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today. If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same. If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit bcpls.readsquared.com to sign up. You can quickly and easily register your children within minutes and manage accounts for all of your them in one place. For every four missions that your child completes, they will receive a collectible Brag Tag badge! Once the challenge is completed, they will receive the Winter Reading Challenge Snowman tag and get to pick out a free book while supplies last. The Challenge runs for the months of January and February. How many tags will your child collect?
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,592 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and N.C. Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes e-books, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.