Library Matters - Sunday, Jan 23, 2022

With all this snow we have had, we hope you checked off a couple of your Kids Winter Reading Challenge Missions. Build a snowman? Play a board or card game? You could have already earned a prize! Login to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today. If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same. If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit bcpls.readsquared.com to sign up. You can quickly and easily register your children within minutes and manage accounts for all of your them in one place. For every four missions that your child completes, they will receive a collectible Brag Tag badge! Once the challenge is completed, they will receive the Winter Reading Challenge Snowman tag and get to pick out a free book while supplies last. The Challenge runs for the months of January and February. How many tags will your child collect?