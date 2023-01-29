Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 975 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — 14 holds

2. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson — 8 holds

3. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark — 7 holds

4. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson — 6 holds

5. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber — 5 holds

6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King — 5 holds

7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 5 holds

8. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon — 4 holds

9. “Dark of Night” by Colleen Coble — 4 holds

10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 4 holds

Current New York Times best-sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 209 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 291 holds

3. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson — 256 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 301 holds

5. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo — 33 holds

6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 511 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 65 holds

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 91 holds

9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin — 164

10. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes — 142 holds

Adult programming

An adult Pop-Up Craft will be held Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Pre-registration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org

Young adult programming

It’s the last week of January, and we’re going out in a with our Zen intact. Join us Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library to make your own DIY Coffee Candles. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m., we will wrap up the month with an Animal Crossing Party at the Valdese Public Library — teens are encouraged to bring their Nintendo Switch games with ACNH to island hop, show off their decorations, and participate in a virtual scavenger hunt where a ton of “Bells” will be given away. No pre-registration is required to attend either of these programs, YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. Winter Reading Program 2023 is still going on, participate at bcpls.readsquared.com! For more information about these and other Young Adult Services programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Has your child joined the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge yet? Being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. This is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters Kindergarten. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families that completed the challenge that year. If your child isn’t participating yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books today. If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished. Don’t forget that repeat reads do count. So, if your child wants to read the same book over and over, that’s okay — each time counts! Repetition builds those literacy skills too.

If the challenge seems a little too daunting — Did you know that if you read three books a night, you will reach the goal in less than a year? So, 4-5 year olds going to Kindergarten next year still have time. Make it two books per night, and you will still reach it within a year and a half!

Don’t forget our Kids Winter Reading Challenge is going on now! Come by any location or check us out at https://bcpls.org/kids.php and choose the Winter Reading tab for more details.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,196 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

