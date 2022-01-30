Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 937 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 13 holds
2. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson – 6 holds
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 5 holds
4. “Christmas Everlasting” by Nora Roberts – 4 holds
5. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart – 4 holds
6. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner – 4 holds
7. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 3 holds
8. “Burden of Proof” by T. Davis Bunn – 2 holds
9. “Carolina Breeze” by Denise Hunter – 2 holds
10. “Desolation Canyon” by P.J. Tracy – 2 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 104 holds
2. “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George – 137 holds
3. “The Seven Husbands” of Evelyn Hugo – 92 holds
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 12 holds
5. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 179 holds
6. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson – 207 holds
7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 2 holds
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 502 holds
9. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara – 39 holds
10. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 447 holds
Adult programming
Burke County Public Library is pleased to announce a Virtual Author Visit with N.C. author Donna Everhart, Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Ms. Everhart will be discussing her new book, “The Saints of Swallow Hill”, which is out now.
Thornwell Books will be partnering with the library for the event and will have copies of the book available for purchase with a discount for those attending the event!
Those interested in participating can register via link on the library webpage at bcpls.org/adult, or by calling 828-764-9269. A valid email is required to attend.
Young adult programming
YAS programs kick off this month with Game Night this Thursday at 4 p.m. online via Zoom! Our Winter Reading Program continues through the end of this month, and you can track all your programs attended and books read from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 online at bcpls.readsquared.com.
All virtual program are available to teens, no pre-registration required. Zoom links are available on the YAS BCPLS Discord server or on the events tab of your free READSquared account. For more information visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s programming
We are welcoming a new month, and that means we have new monthly crafts available at our locations! The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has both a Winter Boredom Buster Craft Kit and an enrichment bag available. Each enrichment bag contains a book, bookmark, craft and snack and is geared to preschool and school-aged children.
The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library also has a Baby Bookworms To Go bag available for babies up to 24 months if you aren’t able to attend a Zoom-based group. At the Morganton Public Library, you can get a kit to paint either a dragon or unicorn.
The Valdese Public Library’s craft this month is all about weaving! Participants will receive a loom and fabric to make their own woven creation. All of these kits are for children fifth grade and under. For more information on any of these to-go crafts, please come by to see us or give us a call.
Don’t forget that our new Winter Reading Challenge for kids is happening now through the end of February. If you haven’t started yet, it is not too late for your child to accept your missions and start earning their collectible tags. Login to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today!
If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same.
If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit https://bcpls.readsquared.com/ to sign up today!
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,602 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library.
This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders.
Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones.
Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.