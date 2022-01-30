Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

The Valdese Public Library’s craft this month is all about weaving! Participants will receive a loom and fabric to make their own woven creation. All of these kits are for children fifth grade and under. For more information on any of these to-go crafts, please come by to see us or give us a call.

Don’t forget that our new Winter Reading Challenge for kids is happening now through the end of February. If you haven’t started yet, it is not too late for your child to accept your missions and start earning their collectible tags. Login to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today!

If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same.

If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit https://bcpls.readsquared.com/ to sign up today!

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,602 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library.