Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 974 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson — 14 holds

2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham — 9 holds

3. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly — 7 holds

4. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts — 5 holds

5. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber — 5 holds

6. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon — 4 holds

7. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans — 4 holds

8. “Devil’s Delight” by M.C. Beaton — 4 holds

9. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 4 holds

10. “Wicked Dreams” by Lisa Jackson — 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 217 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 324 holds

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus — 369

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 335 holds

5. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham — 623 holds

6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King — 98 holds

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 78 holds

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 99 holds

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 71 holds

10. “Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver — 654 holds

Libraries closed

All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Outside book boxes will be open at all sites.

Adult programming

Winter Reading Book-opoly is back! The program runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Pick up a game board and read books to have the chance to win prizes! For adults only. For more information, call 828-764-9269, visit bcpls.org/adult or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Bibliomaniacs subscription boxes will be available for pick-up on Monday, Jan. 9, at registrant’s preferred library. Join us Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library for a DIY Winter Birdfeeder. Join us as we create a suet-filled winter treat for our feathered friends! Preregistration is required. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at Little Guatemala. No registration is needed. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

It’s time for another week of YAS programs for middle and high school students. Monday, Jan. 9, is our monthly Young Adult Advisory Board (YAAB) meeting. If you are interested in joining this board, call Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library is #YAS It’s “Art” night. Come follow an easy tutorial to make fun acrylic canvas art. Thursday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is a Metal Stamping 101 class. Come learn how to make metal-stamped jewelry and make your own stamped metal bracelet. No preregistration is required to attend any of these programs, YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only unless otherwise noted. Winter Reading Program 2023 is still going on. You can participate at bcpls.readsquared.com. For more information about these and other Young Adult Services programs, call Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or email lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programmingHave your kids started their Winter Reading Challenge yet? 2023’s challenge is a BINGO Board and there are two ways to participate: digitally via the ReadSquared app or website or on paper. If you were registered in ReadSquared for the summer reading program, you have already been transferred into the Winter Reading Challenge. If you are new to ReadSquared, you can download the mobile app or access the website at bcpls.readsquared.com. Prefer to use a paper BINGO Board? No problem! Just come by any of our library branches to pick one up. See our website, Facebook page or any library location for more details on the Challenge.

Coming up this week, the Youth Services departments has programs coming up that will excite and entertain your families:

Monday, Jan. 9: Zoom Patrol at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 3:45 p.m.; A monthly storytime for families with Sgt. Marlow of the Long View Police Department. Preregistration is required.

Saturday, Jan. 14: Skins and Skulls with the South Mountain State Park at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 11 a.m.; Learn about native forest animals, and experience nature through touch in this interactive program. No preregistration is required.

Saturday, Jan. 14: Winter Lego Club & Movie Party at the Valdese Public Library at 2:30 p.m.; Watch a LEGO movie with a LEGO snack while building a LEGO challenge item! No preregistration is required.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 4,157 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have preregistration and age requirements.