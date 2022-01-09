Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated.
To date, the library has received 935 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich — 13 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham — 11 holds
3. “Mercy” by David Baldacci — 8 holds
4. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult — 7 holds
5. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel — 6 holds
6. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child — 5 holds
7. “Christmas Everlasting” by Nora Roberts — 5 holds
8. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson — 5 holds
9. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson — 5 holds
10. “The Paris Detective” by James Patterson — 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham — 586 holds
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom — 123 holds
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 74 holds
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles — 476 holds
5. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman — 15 holds
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks — 364 holds
7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon — 158 holds
8. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult — 209 holds
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr — 236 holds
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig — 60 holds
Adult programmingAdults registered for Bibliomaniacs subscription box and/or CraftyMe kits can pick-up at preferred library on Monday, Jan. 10. A curbside pick-up will need to be scheduled for Morganton Public Library due to renovations. Needlework in the Morning will be held Friday, Jan. 14, at Little Guatemala’s indoor soccer field.
Young adult programmingThere’s a lot happening this week for teens at BCPLS. Pick up a #YAS2Go craft kit and hop online for our Pop-Up Craft Night at 6 p.m. on the Discord server on Monday night, pre-register and join us at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a Movie & Craft Night, Wednesday at 6p.m. is our bi-weekly Game Night on Discord, and finally join us Thursday evening at 4 p.m. on Zoom for our Virtual Scavenger Hunt — a collaboration with the McDowell County Public Library teens online. In-person participation pre-registration, Discord access, and Zoom Links can be obtained by emailing the YA Coordinator, Lizzie, at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org or by phone at 828-764-9273. Track your reading and programs all month long by registering and logging at bcpls.readsquared.com to be entered in to win a prize at the end of February.
Children’s programmingDon’t forget that our new Winter Reading Challenge for kids is now live. Log in to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today. If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same. If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit bcpls.readsquared.com to sign up. For every four missions that your child completes, they will receive a collectible Brag Tag badge. Once the Challenge is completed, they will receive the Winter Reading Challenge Snowman tag and get to pick out a free book while supplies last. The Challenge runs for the months of January and February and prizes can be picked up at all three locations. How many tags will your child collect?
eBooks @ your libraryThere are 3,556 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders.
Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones.
Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account.
You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the webGo to bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.