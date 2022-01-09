Library Matters - Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Children’s programmingDon’t forget that our new Winter Reading Challenge for kids is now live. Log in to ReadSquared and let your child start checking off those missions today. If you used ReadSquared for the Summer Reading Program, you have been automatically transferred into the program so that your login information stayed the same. If you are new to the program, you can download the app on your phone or visit bcpls.readsquared.com to sign up. For every four missions that your child completes, they will receive a collectible Brag Tag badge. Once the Challenge is completed, they will receive the Winter Reading Challenge Snowman tag and get to pick out a free book while supplies last. The Challenge runs for the months of January and February and prizes can be picked up at all three locations. How many tags will your child collect?