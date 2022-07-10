Library Matters - Sunday, July 10, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 952 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 9 holds

2. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 9 holds

3. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci – 8 holds

4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 8 holds

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 7 holds

6. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 7 holds

7. “Shattered” by James Patterson – 6 holds

8. “Cold Cold Bones” by Kathy Reichs – 5 holds

9. “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 287 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 241 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 120 holds

4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 589 holds

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 51 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 194 holds

7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 491 holds

8. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 215 holds

9. “Escape” by James Patterson – 191 holds

10. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager – 141 holds

Adult programming

Programs for the adult summer reading program, Discover Wonderland, for the upcoming week are as follows: Kokedama-Unusual Plants, Monday, July 11, 5:30 p.m., Morganton Public Library, pre-registration required; Fairytale Jewelry, Tuesday, July 12, 4 p.m., C.B. Hildebrand Public Library, pre-registration required; Ranger Program, South Mountains State Park, Jacob Fork Parking Area, Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m., all ages; and Summer Soups, Thursday, July 14, 5 p.m., Valdese Public Library, pre-registration required.

Young adult programming

Welcome back to YAS Summer Reading Program 2022. After last week’s break, YAS is ready to hit the ground running this week with programs every day. Monday night is our Tie-Dye Toga Party at the Morganton Public Library at 5 p.m., followed by a Tristan Strong book discussion at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required to attend both of the events. The first eight teens to pre-register for the book discussion will receive a free copy of “Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky” by Kwame Mbalia. Wednesday starts a new series of films with our “Middle Earth Movie Matinee & Craft” at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 1 p.m. featuring the first “Hobbit” film. Thursday is an epic game of capture the flag at the Morganton Public Library at 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required to attend either of these events. Finally the week ends on Friday with a virtual trivia night online via the YAS BCPLS Discord server at 6 p.m. For more information on all the programs that YAS has to offer this summer, or to see how to get access to the Discord server, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas. To pre-register or ask questions about any event, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Our Summer Reading Program is halfway through, and our kids have logged some major points — more than 58,000 minutes as of June 30. We can’t wait to see how many we end up with in total at the end of summer. This week, we have more fun activities and events planned in addition to our regularly scheduled programming groups.

On Friday, July 15, join us at the Rutherford College Movie in the Park for a free showing of “Dolittle.” Popcorn, drinks and a craft are also being provided by the library. Pelican’s will also be there. The movie will begin at dusk and will be held at the Rutherford College Municipal Park.

On Saturday, the Morganton Public Library will be hosting its monthly Duplo Club and Makerspace for preschoolers at 10 a.m. The Valdese Public Library will also be hosting Lego Club on Saturday at 1 p.m.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,867 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.