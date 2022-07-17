Library Matters - Sunday, July 17, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 952 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci – 13 holds

2. “Shattered” by James Patterson – 9 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 8 holds

4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 8 holds

5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 7 holds

6. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 7 holds

7. “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber – 6 holds

8. “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs – 6 holds

9. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and N.C. Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 384 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 256 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 140 holds

4. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 64 holds

5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 594 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 214 holds

7. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel – 221 holds

8. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 211 holds

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 23 holds

10. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 454 holds

Adult programming

The Burke County Public Library will be partnering with Burke County Animal Services to offer the Cheshire Cat’s Adoption Event. There will be cats available to adopt Wednesday, July 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Join us to find your new furry best friend or just come hang out for some kitty snuggles, which are always good for your mental health and your soul.

Young adult programming

YAS Summer Reading Program 2022 continues on with programs and activities for teens this week. Monday night at 5 p.m. is a Water Balloon War at the Morganton Public Library, followed by a “Fantastic Beasts” Movie & Craft Night at the Valdese Public Library at 5 p.m. Thursday is the next viewing of the “Hobbit” film series at our Middle Earth Movie Matinee & Craft at 1 p.m. Finally, on Saturday we will have a Murder Mystery Party at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Teens who have pre-registered will receive an active role in the game and spectator participation is available. For more information on all the programs that YAS has to offer this summer, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas. To pre-register or ask questions about any event, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Bring the family and join in for some more fun this week from the Youth Services department. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library and South Mountains State Park is presenting a fishing program on Monday, July 18, at 3 p.m. The Morganton Public Library is hosting a “Little Mermaid” Paint and Watch Drop-In Party on Saturday, July 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mini mermaid cutouts will be available to paint while supplies last, and the movie will be playing. Don’t forget to keep logging those minutes on ReadSquared. So far, our children have logged 91,716 minutes this summer.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,872 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.