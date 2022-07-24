Library Matters - Sunday, July 24, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 952 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Shattered” by James Patterson – 11 holds*

2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci – 11 holds*

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 10 holds*

4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 8 holds*

5. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 8 holds*

6. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 7 holds*

7. “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs – 7 holds*

8. “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber – 6 holds*

9. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 5 holds*

10. “Wyoming Homecoming by Diana Palmer – 5 holds*

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 540 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 283 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 152 holds

4. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor – 137 holds

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 69 holds

6. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 619 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 218 holds

8. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 195 holds

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 30 holds

10. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune – 103 holds

Adult programming

Sad to say this week is the last week of SRP 2022, “Discover Wonderland.” Adults can call any library location to check if any spaces are open for the Mad Tea Party, Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Pre-registration is required. Everyone is welcome to attend the outdoor movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Saturday, July 30, at dusk on the front lawn of the Morganton Public Library. Popcorn and bottled water will be provided. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Thanks for making this a very successful summer reading program!

Young adult programming

It is our final week of YAS SRP. Monday night is the “Movie @ the Marquee.” Pre-registration is required to receive your free ticket to “Thor: Love & Thunder.” Teens who have pre-registered will receive time and meeting information. Tuesday night is our Game Night at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday is our final “Middle Earth Movie Matinee & Craft” program featuring the final installment of the “Hobbit” films at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. This summer wraps up on Saturday night with an Outdoor Movie Night at 8:30 p.m. / sunset at the Morganton Public Library featuring “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021 — PG). No pre-registration is required to attend and all ages are welcome. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available while supplies last. This is the last week to track your books and participation. If you need assistance cashing in your points for raffle tickets, getting a participation code you might have missed, or trouble shooting the logging of any books, please contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org prior to July 31.

Children’s programming

The Youth Services department has more fun special events happening this last week of the Summer Reading Program!

The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library and South Mountain State Park are presenting a Family Fishing Day on Monday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at the Clear Creek access of South Mountain State Park. No fishing license is required for this free event. All ages are welcome. Attendees are welcome to pack a lunch and enjoy the day!

The Morganton Public Library is hosting a Foam Party on Thursday, July 28, from 2:30- 4:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the library. The Bubble Man will also make an appearance from 2:30-3:20 p.m. that afternoon at the party. You will get messy and wet at this party, so wear appropriate clothing or a bathing suit. You may also want to bring a towel or a change of clothes. A light snack and water will be available while supplies last.

Also on Thursday, July 28, the Valdese Public Library will host the WNC Nature Center for a program about freshwater wildlife at 5:30 p.m. Our guest, Tori Duvall, from the WNC Nature Center will share all kinds of awesome facts about the amazing animals found in our own backyards. She may even bring some of these animals for us to explore in person!

On Friday, July 29, the Zoom Patrol is making an appearance at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library again. Come join Community Officer Sgt. Eddie Marlowe and Ms. Sandy for this special storytime at 10 a.m. We will make a fishing rod and 3D fish and then go fishing with them! Pre-registration is required for this event.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,880 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.