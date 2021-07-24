Library Matters - Sunday, July 25, 2021

Young Adult Programming

This is the last week of YAS SRP 2021—we will be wrapping up the summer with our Outdoor Movie Night at the Valdese Public Library on Saturday, July 31, at 8:30 p.m. (sunset). We will be showing Big Hero 6 (PG|2014), and this program is open to all ages! Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on. Bottled water and a fire pit for roasting marshmallows will be available (marshmallows will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis). This is also the last night to track books/activities and register to win prizes on READSquared!

Children’s Programming

The Summer Reading Program for children is winding down! The last day to log reading, events and missions on the ReadSquared app for points will be Aug. 7. The points that have been earned will be redeemable for raffle tickets towards various prizes: Bigfoot Climbing Gym passes, TOSS Art Pod passes, activity kits, themed baskets and more! The raffle will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, and winners will be contacted through the ReadSquared app. Our End-of-Summer Celebration will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Catawba Meadows. Entertainment will be provided by storyteller and musician Sharon Clarke. Families can also meet Successful Strides’ miniature horses up close and learn about animals from a South Mountain State Park ranger. There will also be in-person craft time, and books will be given away while supplies last. We look forward to seeing you there!