Library Matters - Sunday, July 3, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 952 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 11 holds

2. “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen – 7 holds

3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 7 holds

4. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 7 holds

5. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson – 6 holds

6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 6 holds

7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 5 holds

8. “Somebody Like Santa” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

9. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 560 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 220 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 104 holds

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 216 holds

5. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 488 holds

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 44 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 168 holds

8. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 211 holds

9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry – 48 holds

10. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 18 holds

Adult Programming

The adult summer reading program will be taking a break most of this week, however, the following will be offered: Needlework in the Morning will be at Little Guatemala, Friday, July 8, at 10 a.m. and a “Drop-In” Movie at Morganton Public Library, Saturday, July 9, at 1 p.m., Disney’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” 2016, PG, 1 hr. 53 min., with popcorn and bottled water provided. Check back next week to discover upcoming programs, or visit bcpls.org. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.

Young Adult Programming

There are no YAS programs during the July 4 week, but book tracking is still available on your READSquared app or online at bcpls.readsquared.com. Pre-registration is still open for the sign-up programs in July—check space availability and register by contacting Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org or by calling 828-764-9273. For more information on all the programs that YAS has to offer this summer, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s Programming

Regular weekly summer programs are taking a break this week due to the July 4 holiday, but we will resume again next week. However, these programs are still being held this week if you are looking for something to do:

Play Group at the Morganton Public Library for children from birth—3 years old and their caregivers. Play Group is Wednesday, July 6, at 11a.m.;

Spanish Storytime/CuentaCuentos at the CB Hildebrand Public Library. This special storytime for families is bilingual and will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7;

ReadSquared is still available for tracking this week, and prizes can still be redeemed at all three branches this week as well.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,858 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.