Library Matters - Sunday, July 31, 2022

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 955 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. “Shattered” by James Patterson — 13 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — nine holds

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — eight holds

4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci — seven holds

5. “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs — seven holds

6. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand — six holds

7. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson — six holds

8. “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber — five holds

9. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham — five holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer — five holds

Current New York Times Bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 661 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 320 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 186 holds

4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci — 503 holds

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 92 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 240 holds

7. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware — 239 holds

8. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand — 615 holds

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover — 41 holds

10. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry — 201 holds

Adult programmingBeginning tomorrow adults can call to register for August programs and register for pick-up programs which will begin in September. Those wishing to register for Bibliomaniacs/CraftyMe will only need to register for Bibliomaniacs as the two will be combined. Bibliomaniacs is a monthly themed subscription box which includes a library book, craft, and a handful of items that go along with the theme. Return the library book and keep the rest.

Bibliomaniacs & Savory Spice Club will both resume in September. Savory Spice Club is a monthly pick-up consisting of a new spice as well as some history and recipes. Participants will pick-up their spice on the first Tuesday of the month then meet at Valdese Public Library the following Thursday to create one of the recipes. Savory Spice is one pick-up per household, but the cooking portion is first come, first served as space is limited.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Call 828-764-9269 with any questions.

Young adult programming#YAS Summer Reading Program has wrapped up! This year we had over 160 teens participate and read over 1,000 books. We’re taking a break this week, but YAS will be back next week with a full month of programs and activities just for middle and high school students.

The sign-ups for some awesome programs including a Murder Mystery Party on Aug. 13 and a Bob Ross Painting Night for teens and adults on the 15th and more is available now. For information visit us online at bcpls.org/yas or contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org to pre-register.

Children’s programming Today, July 31, is the last day to log any points for the Summer Reading Program. Please visit any of our branches to redeem prizes that have not been collected yet. As of Sunday, July 24, there had been over 128,000 minutes logged by kids in both programs! Can we get to 150,000 by July 31?

We are eagerly getting ready for our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Celebration for all of this year’s achievers to be held in August. Come in and update your progress at any of our three branches by turning in completed reading logs. Invitations to those that have completed the challenge since August 2021 will be mailed soon, so if your address has changed, please let us know that as well. If you haven’t signed up for the program yet, we would love to have your family participate in the challenge with us! You can register at any branch.

Registration for our fall storytime groups will begin on Aug. 8, and the weekly programs will resume on Monday, Aug. 29. Visit the website (www.bcpls.org/kids) or see our monthly calendar for more details.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 3,891 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. The digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.