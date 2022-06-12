Library Matters - Sunday, June 12, 2022

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 950 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 15 holds

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 10 holds

3. “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen – 8 holds

4. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts – 7 holds

5. “Escape” by James Patterson – 6 holds

6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 6 holds

7. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 6 holds

8. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson – 5 holds

9. “Suspects by Danielle Steel – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Adult programmingThis week kicks off our Summer Reading Program with outdoor movie, “Moana,” PG, 2016, Monday at Morganton Public Library at 8:30 p.m./sunset for all ages. Bath Tea & Soapmaking will take place Tuesday, June 14, at 3 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. There will be an all ages Ranger Program, Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at South Mountains State Park. We will be showing Tim Burton’s, “Alice in Wonderland”, Thursday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. All programs are adults only, unless otherwise specified. More information can be found at bcpls.org/adult.

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts – 251 holds

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 77 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 195 holds

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 193 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 75 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 141 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 25 holds

8. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown – 54 holds

9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry – 36 holds

10. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 8 holds

Young adult programmingMonday is the beginning of Summer Reading Program 2022! Our kick-off will be held on Monday at 8:30 p.m. or sunset at the Morganton Public Library. We will be showing “Moana” (2016 — PG) for an Outdoor Movie Night. No pre-registration is required to attend and all ages are welcome. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available while supplies last. On Wednesday we will have a “Middle Earth Movie Matinee & Craft” featuring the first “Lord of the Rings” film at 2 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library, followed by a Game Night at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m. on Thursday. We round out the week with a Virtual Trivia Night on our Discord server at 6 p.m. on Friday. For more information on all the programs that YAS has to offer this summer, or to see how to get access to the Discord server, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s programmingOur summer program has begun! If you haven’t signed up yet, it’s not too late to join the challenge. To participate in the tracking portion, participants will need to be registered with ReadSquared. The program is user-friendly and makes it easy to track for all your children at one time. ReadSquared can be used through a browser or by the mobile app. To access the browser link, visit http://bcpls.readsquared.com/. The mobile version may be downloaded from your phone’s app store. All participants wishing to participate this summer will need to register with ReadSquared even if you used the app last year. For more information, come see us, or give us a call.

The CB Hildebrand Public Library will be hosting Animal Adventures with Schiele Museum on Monday, June 13, at 3 pm. Discover the diversity of the animal kingdom and how animals use adaptations to survive. All ages are welcome for this free program and no registration is required.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 3,828 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.