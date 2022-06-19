Library Matters - Sunday, June 19, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 950 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 14 holds

2. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 12 holds

3. “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen – 8 holds

4. “Escape” by James Patterson – 6 holds

5. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson – 6 holds

6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 6 holds

7. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 5 holds

8. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 5 holds

9. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 430 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 196 holds

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 92 holds

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 202 holds

5. “Verity by Colleen” Hoover – 83 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands” of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 137 holds

7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin – 149 holds

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 25 holds

9. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts – 255 holds

10. “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery – 158 holds

Adult programming

This week’s activities for our adult summer reading program, “Discover Wonderland @ your library” are as follows; Welding with Sam’s Recycled Art in Valdese, Monday, Jun. 20, at 9:30 a.m., pre-registration required. Plot Hounds Book Discussion, Valdese Public Library, Tuesday, Jun. 21, at 10 a.m., we will discuss, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”. Hatter’s Mad Creations, Wednesday, Jun. 22, Morganton Public Library, 6 p.m., pre-registration required. Ranger Program, (all ages) Lake James State Park, Holly Discovery Trail, Friday, Jun. 24, 10 a.m. Needlework in the Morning, CoMMA outdoor seating area, Friday, Jun. 24, 10 a.m. The Queen’s Croquet & Movie, (All ages) Valdese Public Library, Saturday, Jun. 25, 9 a.m., we will be showing Disney’s 1951 animated version of “Alice in Wonderland,” rated G. All programs adults only unless otherwise specified. Call 828-764-9269 for more information, or to register.

Young adult programming

Week 2 of Summer Reading Program starts this week, and YAS is ready to go. We kick off the week with a Game Night at the Morganton Public Library at 5:30 p.m on Monday night, followed by a “Percy Jackson Movie & Craft Night” at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Thursday afternoon is our Outdoor Scavenger Hunt at the CB Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m., followed by another “Middle Earth Movie Matinee & Craft” featuring the second “Lord of the Rings” film at noon at the Valdese Public Library. Finally, on Saturday we will have a Murder Mystery Party at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library—teens who have pre-registered will receive an active role in the game, spectator participation is available. For more information on all the programs that YAS has to offer this summer, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas. To pre-register or ask questions about any event, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

The Summer Reading Program has begun! Don’t forget to be logging those minutes read. If you haven’t registered yet and have any questions, visit or call us. Every Wednesday this month, there will be lots of fun opportunities that don’t need pre-registration for kids and families. There will be a Family Yoga program at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 3:30 p.m. At the Morganton Public Library location there is a play group for children up to age 3 scheduled for 11 a.m. There will also be a drop-in program time to do the weekly Page Turner craft and show from 6-7 p.m.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,841 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.