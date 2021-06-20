Library Matters - Sunday, June 20, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 906 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. 21st Birthday by James Patterson – 18 holds
2. Legacy by Nora Roberts – 13 holds
3. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 10 holds
4. Missing and Endangered by Judith Jance – 10 holds
5. The Unforgiven by Heather Graham – 8 holds
6. Miss Julia Happily Ever After by Ann B. Ross – 7 holds
7. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 6 holds
8. Jackpot by Stuart Woods – 6 holds
9. Sooley by John Grisham – 5 holds
10. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Holds
1. Freed by E.L. James – 12 holds
2. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 398 holds
3. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 195 holds
4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 444 holds
5. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston – 21 holds
6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 134 holds
7. Legacy by Nora Roberts – 345 holds
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 27 holds
9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry – 141 holds
10. Sooley by John Grisham – 375 holds
Summer Reading Programs
Registration is underway and summer reading programs for adults, young adults, and children have begun. The theme this year is Find Summer @ your library. Go to bcpls.org for information on how to register and download the monthly calendar of events. Lots of exciting programs and prizes for all ages!
NC Cardinal
The Burke County Public Library is now an official member of the statewide NC Cardinal Public Library consortium. The library will be using this new system to circulate, catalog, and process materials. Library users have access to a new online catalog. Also, users can now have notices sent via email or text rather than by mail or phone. Beginning in July, users will have access to the over 7 million items in other NC Cardinal libraries through resource sharing. Come by the library or check out the library website at bcpls.org to learn more and start enjoying all the benefits NC Cardinal has to offer.
Libraries available
All locations of the Burke County Public Library have returned to a normal, pre-pandemic operating schedule. All library locations have lifted capacity limits for patrons and have begun transitioning back to in-person programs. Curbside service for materials will continue to be available at all sites. Online programming and drive through pick-up events will also continue as scheduled. Any additional changes in library operations will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For more information go to bcpls.org.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,073 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out over 3,400 items every month. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements. The Burke County Public Library is now on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.