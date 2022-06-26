Library Matters - Sunday, June 26, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 951 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 11 holds

2. “A Face to Die For” by Iris Johansen – 8 holds

3. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 8 holds

4. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson – 7 holds

5. “Escape” by James Patterson – 6 holds

6. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand – 6 holds

7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 5 holds

8. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel – 5 holds

9. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

10. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 209 holds

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 477 holds

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 135 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 97 holds

5. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 203 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 149 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 29 holds

8. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley – 43 holds

9. “The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry – 72 holds

10. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 12 holds

Adult programming

Registration for July adult programs begins Monday, June 27. “Discover Wonderland”, adult summer reading activities for the week; No-Bake Tart, Tuesday, June 28, 3 p.m. C.B. Hildebrand Public Library, pre-registration required; Ranger Program, Wednesday, June 29, 10 a.m., South Mountains State Park, Jacob Fork Parking Area, all ages, no registration required; Teacup Birdfeeder, Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m., Valdese Public Library, pre-registration required; Needlework in the Morning, Friday, July 1, 10 a.m., Valdese Public Library; and Boba Tea Keychains, Friday, July 1, 3 p.m., C.B. Hildebrand Public Library, pre-registration required. All programs are adults only unless specified. For more information, visit bcpls.org or call Danielle at 828-764-9269.

Young adult programming

It’s no myth that this week puts us halfway through Summer Reading Program 2022. Teens and adults alike can join us tomorrow at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. for our Myth-Conceptions and Local Folklore program where we welcome local historian Denise Bishop. She will discuss the true history of Fonta Flora, the myths surrounding it, and how some of them came to be. After her presentation, teens will be playing a game to create their own myth and folklore. Snacks will be provided. Registration for the Movie @ the Marquee program in July starts at this program. Tuesday night is an “Eat it or Yeet it Snack Night” at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required to attend this program and space is limited. Wednesday is a “Middle Earth Movie Matinee & Craft” featuring the final “Lord of the Rings” film at 1 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Finally, the week wraps up on Thursday at our Mario Kart Tournament at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library at 2 p.m. For more information on all the programs that YAS has to offer this summer, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas. To pre-register or ask questions about any event, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. If your child hasn’t entered dindergarten yet, please check out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. This is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before the child enters kindergarten. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families that completed the challenge that year. If you haven’t signed your child up yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books today. If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,852 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

