Library Matters - Sunday, June 5, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 950 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 15 holds

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 11 holds

3. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts – 8 holds

4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 6 holds

5. “Secrets” by Fern Michaels – 6 holds

6. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 6 holds

7. “Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour” by Mike Lupica – 5 holds

8. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton – 5 holds

9. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

10. “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds 1. “In the Blood” by Jack Carr – 47 holds

2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 175 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 194 holds

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 86 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 71 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 145 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 25 holds

8. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 370 holds

9. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub – 105 holds

10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry – 35 holds

Adult ProgrammingParticipants, friends and family may now purchase Big Little Art Show entries. Artwork will be priced at $5 each with proceeds donated to Friends of the Library to assist with future programming. Call 828-764-9269 for more information. Registration is now open for the Adult Summer Reading Program, “Discover Wonderland @ your library,” including individual program registration for June.

Young Adult

Programming

YAS Summer Reading Program starts one week from tomorrow. Early registration is still open using the READSquared app or on the web at bcpls.readsquared.com. This summer’s theme is Magic Monsters & Muses @ your library, and starts on June 13 and runs through July 30. Our kickoff will be held on Monday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. (sunset) at the Morganton Public Library. We will be showing “Moana” (2016 — PG) for an Outdoor Movie Night. No pre-registration is required to attend, all ages are welcome. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available while supplies last. For more information on all the programs that YAS has to offer this summer, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s Programming

Our summer program is kicking off soon, and you have two program options to enjoy.

On Saturday, June 11, Shepherd Shakespeare will be presenting “The Tempest” at both the Morganton and Valdese Public Library locations. This classic Shakespeare play has been adapted for children by the Shepherd Shakespeare Company as an interactive, one-man show and is Shakespeare like you have never seen it before. The general performance is open to all ages and does not require pre-registration.

After the general performance, the actor will host an educational workshop that allows kids to dive deeper into the world of Shakespeare through acting activities, games and art. The workshop does require pre-registration and is intended for children ages 5 and up. Be sure to call and sign up if your child would like to attend the workshop.

Morganton: General Performance—9:30 a.m.; Workshop—10:30 a.m.

Valdese: General Performance—2 p.m.; Workshop—3 p.m.

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.

The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will be hosting Animal Adventures with Schiele Museum on Monday, June 13 at 3 p.m. Discover the diversity of the animal kingdom and how animals use adaptations to survive. All ages are welcome for this free program and no registration is required.

eBooks @ your library

3,819 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account.

You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find Us on the Web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.