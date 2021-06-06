Library Matters - Sunday, June 6, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 902 of the “most wanted” books.
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Holds
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 333 holds
2. “Sooley” by John Grisham – 424 holds
3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir – 139 holds
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 19 holds
5. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson – 390 holds
6. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams – 163 holds
7. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner – 197 holds
8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig – 306 holds
9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah – 837 holds
10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry – 118 holds
Summer Reading Programs
Registration has begun for the adult, young adult and children’s summer reading programs. The theme this year is Find Summer @ your library. Go to bcpls.org for information on how to register and download the monthly calendar of events. Summer reading programs kick off on June 7 for all ages. There are lots of exciting programs and prizes for all ages.
NC Cardinal
The Burke County Public Library is now an official member of the statewide NC Cardinal Public Library consortium. The library will be using this new system to circulate, catalog and process materials. Library users have access to a new online catalog. Also, users can now have notices sent via email or text rather than by mail or phone. Beginning in July, users will have access to the more than 7 million items in other NC Cardinal libraries through resource sharing. Come by the library or check out the library website at bcpls.org to learn more and start enjoying all the benefits NC Cardinal has to offer.
Libraries Available
All locations of the Burke County Public Library have returned to a normal, pre-pandemic operating schedule. All library locations have lifted capacity limits for patrons and have begun transitioning back to in-person programs. Curbside service for materials will continue to be available at all sites. Online programming and drive through pick-up events will also continue as scheduled. Any additional changes in library operations will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For more information, go to bcpls.org.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week, Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
3,058 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. These users check out more than 3,400 items every month. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. There are more than 27,300 items in this collection. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, Nook, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org and check out the listed programs and events.
Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.
The Burke County Public Library is now on Facebook, Twitter and on Pinterest @bcpls.