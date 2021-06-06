Library Matters - Sunday, June 6, 2021

NC Cardinal

The Burke County Public Library is now an official member of the statewide NC Cardinal Public Library consortium. The library will be using this new system to circulate, catalog and process materials. Library users have access to a new online catalog. Also, users can now have notices sent via email or text rather than by mail or phone. Beginning in July, users will have access to the more than 7 million items in other NC Cardinal libraries through resource sharing. Come by the library or check out the library website at bcpls.org to learn more and start enjoying all the benefits NC Cardinal has to offer.

Libraries Available

All locations of the Burke County Public Library have returned to a normal, pre-pandemic operating schedule. All library locations have lifted capacity limits for patrons and have begun transitioning back to in-person programs. Curbside service for materials will continue to be available at all sites. Online programming and drive through pick-up events will also continue as scheduled. Any additional changes in library operations will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For more information, go to bcpls.org.

