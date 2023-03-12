Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the top 10 titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 976 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box – 15 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 10 holds

4. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb – 9 holds

5. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

6. “Countdown” by James Patterson – 6 holds

7. “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman – 6 holds

8. “Death of a Traitor” by M.C. Beaton – 4 holds

9. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben – 4 holds

10. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. “Things We Hide From the Light” by Lucy Score – 23 holds

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 173 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 250 holds

4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 611 holds

5. “Burner” by Mark Greaney – 76 holds

6. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover – 84 holds

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 162 holds

8. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 51

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 46 holds

10. “The Last Kingdom” by Steve Berry – 59 holds

Adult programming

Tickets for The Friends of the Library Author’s Luncheon are available at all library locations. Friends of the Library board members and Grace Ridge will also have tickets for purchase. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 23, at noon in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. New York Times bestselling author and playwright Charlie Lovett will be the speaker. Lovett spends half of the year in Winston-Salem and the rest of the year in England and has studied the author Lewis Carroll and “Alice in Wonderland” extensively. He will discuss his newest book, “The Enigma Affair.” Tickets to the event will be $25 with lunch included. Bibliomaniacs subscription boxes will be available for pick-up on Monday, March 13, at registrants preferred library. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org

Young adult programming

It’s another packed week for YAS! It all starts on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library with Game Night. Join us Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. for “Art” at the Valdese Public Library where teens can follow along behind a professional to create their own acrylic masterpieces on canvas. No pre-registration is required to attend either of these programs. Thursday, March 16, at 4 and 5 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is “St. Petty’s Escape Room” — can you crack the code before the timer runs out? Finally, Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library is our monthly D&D @ the Library campaign day. Pre-registration is required for Thursday and Saturday’s events. For more information or to pre-register, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Winter Reading Challenge for Kids during January and February! More than 140 Bingo rows were completed this year. Don’t forget to pick up your Brag Tags to show off your accomplishment by the end of March.

Looking ahead at programs for the next two weeks, we are offering the following:

Stretching With Stories: A Yoga Storytime & Craft: Morganton Public Library; Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

Preschool Discovery Lab: Morganton Public Library; Saturday, March 18, from 10-11 a.m. For children aged 1-5 years.

Zoom Patrol: C.B. Hildebrand Public Library; Monday, March 20, at 3:30 p.m. This family storytime features Sgt. Eddie Marlowe and Ms. Sandy for a storytime, craft and lots of laughs. Pre-registration is required.

Cooking Club Online: offered via Zoom by the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library; Wednesday, March 22, at 3:30 p.m. Cooking Club Online is for students in grades 3-5. Pre-registration is required.

Read To A Dog: Program is held at Burke County Animal Services by the Morganton Public Library on Thursday, March 23, from 4-5 p.m. Pre-registration is requested but drop-ins are welcome also.

Watercolor Wonders: Morganton Public Library; Saturday, March 25, at 3 p.m. Students in Kindergarten through fifth grade. Pre-registration is required.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,261 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.