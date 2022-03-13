Library Matters - Sunday, March 13, 2022

Young adult programming#YAS is ready with another week of programs for middle and high school students! Join us Monday night at 6 p.m. online via Zoom for a virtual Game Night and Thursday via Zoom @ 4 p.m. for the new #YAS Anime Club! Tuesday afternoon is a IN-PERSON craft night at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m., we will be making our own DIY Bubble Tea Keychains—no pre-registration is required, supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. Can’t make it in-person? Grab a #YAS2Go kit from any library while supplies last! Tuesday is the last day to pre-register for a #YASBox subscription box for April! For more information on everything we have going on, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas. To pre-register for programs or ask questions, contact Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org or by phone at 828-764-9273.