Library Matters - Sunday, March 13, 2022

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 938 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds 1. “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton – 15 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 11 holds
3. “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods – 8 holds
4. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels – 6 holds
5. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel – 6 holds
6. “Citizen K-9” by David Rosenfelt – 5 holds
7. “The Darkest Place” by Phillip Margholin – 5 holds
8. “The Match” by Harlan Coben – 5 holds
9. “A Relative Murder” by Jude Deveraux – 5 holds
10. “What Happened to the Bennets” by Lisa Scottoline – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and
NC Cardinal
Consortium Holds1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley – 248 holds
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 170 holds
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 41 holds
4. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas – 31 holds
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 116 holds
6. “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance – 112 holds
7. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood – 38 holds
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 424 holds
9. “The Maid” by Nita Prose – 282 holds
10. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult – 69 holds
Adult programmingBibliomaniacs subscription box and CraftyMe kits will both be available to pick up Monday, March 14 at all Burke County Public Library locations. Must be pre-registered. Valdese Plot Hounds book discussion group will meet Tuesday, March 15, 10 a.m. at Valdese Public Library. We will be discussing the book, “The Good Sister,” by Sally Hepworth. No registration required. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.
Young adult programming#YAS is ready with another week of programs for middle and high school students! Join us Monday night at 6 p.m. online via Zoom for a virtual Game Night and Thursday via Zoom @ 4 p.m. for the new #YAS Anime Club! Tuesday afternoon is a IN-PERSON craft night at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m., we will be making our own DIY Bubble Tea Keychains—no pre-registration is required, supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. Can’t make it in-person? Grab a #YAS2Go kit from any library while supplies last! Tuesday is the last day to pre-register for a #YASBox subscription box for April! For more information on everything we have going on, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas. To pre-register for programs or ask questions, contact Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org or by phone at 828-764-9273.
Children’s programmingThe Youth Services department is excited to be transitioning back to in-person storytimes. During the month of March, some of our storytimes are in person and others will remain online. By April, we expect all regular storytimes to be in-person. If you have questions, see the individual storytime fliers or ask library staff. Pre-registration is required for all storytimes, and space is limited in both online and in-person programs. For more information, please visit our website, stop by, or call the library.
Thank you to everyone that participated in our first Winter Reading Challenge for Children. You can still pick up your prizes through the end of March. Stay tuned in ReadSquared for our upcoming Summer Reading Program.
eBooks @ your libraryThere are 3,688 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.