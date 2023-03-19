Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 976 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box – 14 holds

3. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben – 10 holds

4. “Countdown” by James Patterson – 9 holds

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 9 holds

6. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb – 8 holds

7. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

8. “Collateral Damage” by Judith Jance – 4 holds

9. “On the Line” by Fern Michaels – 4 holds

10. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box – 385 holds

2. “Never, Never” by Colleen Hoover – 69 holds

3. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 168 holds

4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 615 holds

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 213 holds

6. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 51

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 139 holds

8. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover – 72 holds

9. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon – 9 holds

10. “Things We Hide From the Light” by Lucy Score – 26 holds

Adult programming

The Plot Hounds book discussion group will meet on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. We will discuss “Low Country Boil,” by Susan M. Boyer. The author will be visiting Morganton Public Library in April to discuss her newest book. Stay tuned for more details! Oxymorons new adult book discussion will be Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. We will discuss “The Warrior,” by Ty Patterson. This program is open to older teens and adults. Preregistration is not required. Tickets for The Friends of the Library Author’s Luncheon are available at all library locations. Friends of the Library board members and Grace Ridge will also have tickets for purchase. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 23, at noon at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. New York Times best-selling author and playwright Charlie Lovett will be the speaker. Lovett spends half of the year in Winston-Salem and the rest of the year in England and has studied the author Lewis Carroll and “Alice in Wonderland” extensively. He will discuss his newest book, “The Enigma Affair.” Tickets to the event will be $25, with lunch included. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. No registration is required. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

March 20, is the first day of spring, and YAS is celebrating with Mini Spring Terrarium at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. Preregistration is encouraged to ensure enough supplies are available. Tuesday evening, March 21, is a Murder Mystery Party at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No preregistration is required. Attendees are encouraged to dress for a party. Roles will be assigned at the door. Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. is our monthly Oxymorons Book Discussion Group at the Morganton Public Library. This month we are discussing “Warrior” by Ty Patterson. Finally, we’ll wrap up the week on Thursday, March 23, at 4 p.m. with Anime Club at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. For more information or to preregister for programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Have you checked out the NC Kids Digital Library yet? If you are looking for a juvenile title and can’t find it in the library’s digital catalog, don’t forget to check the NC Kids Digital Library also! This free digital collection of ebooks, audiobooks, videos and read-alongs is provided by the State of North Carolina and presents lots of exciting options for kids (and for those that are young at heart!). More information about our digital collections can be found at bcpls.org/ebooks. Libby users can add NC Kids Digital Library to your list of libraries in the program. If you need any help accessing this digital catalog, please call or stop by your local branch. Bonus tip: Following along with an audiobook while reading a book is a great way to help struggling readers develop their vocabulary and fluency.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,273 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

