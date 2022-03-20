Library Matters - Sunday, March 20, 2022

Most wanted list
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 940 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 holds
1. “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton — 20 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich — 11 holds
3. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box — 8 holds
4. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels — 7 holds
5. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel — 6 holds
6. “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods — 6 holds
7. “Citizen K-9” by David Rosenfelt — 5 holds
8. “The Match” by Harlan Coben — 5 holds
9. “A Relative Murder” by Jude Deveraux — 5 holds
10. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline — 5 holds
Current New York Times bestsellers and N.C. Cardinal Consortium holds
1. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey — 29 holds
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover — 167 holds
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley — 252 holds
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover — 46 holds
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — 117 holds
6. “Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan — 18 holds
7. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas — 36 holds
8. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle — 47 holds
9. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover — 23 holds
10. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood — 33 holds
Adult programming
The Burke County Public Library adult program coordinator is now accepting suggestions for upcoming programming. Do you have a great idea for a program or class? Email ideas to danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. Ideas will be reviewed and considered.
Young adult programming
Spring is here! This week #YAS is offering a Lit Lounge book-to-movie program online via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a virtual game night at 6 p.m. online via Discord. The weekend is booked on Discord with a trivia bight at 6 p.m. on Friday and D&D @ the Library at 11 a.m. Saturday; both programs are hosted via Discord on the voice channels. D&D requires pre-registration, space is limited. Thursday is the last day to pre-register for next week’s murder mystery party and receive an active role in the game. For information on how to get connected, email Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s programming
Being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. If your child hasn’t entered kindergarten yet, please check out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. This is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before the child enters kindergarten. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families who completed the challenge that year. If you haven’t signed up your child yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to be registered and start logging your books today. If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished.
E-books @ your library
3,693 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes e-books, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices, including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.