Library Matters - Sunday, March 20, 2022

Spring is here! This week #YAS is offering a Lit Lounge book-to-movie program online via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a virtual game night at 6 p.m. online via Discord. The weekend is booked on Discord with a trivia bight at 6 p.m. on Friday and D&D @ the Library at 11 a.m. Saturday; both programs are hosted via Discord on the voice channels. D&D requires pre-registration, space is limited. Thursday is the last day to pre-register for next week’s murder mystery party and receive an active role in the game. For information on how to get connected, email Lizzie at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org .

Children’s programming

Being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. If your child hasn’t entered kindergarten yet, please check out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. This is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before the child enters kindergarten. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families who completed the challenge that year. If you haven’t signed up your child yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to be registered and start logging your books today. If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished.