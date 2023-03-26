Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 980 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box – 13 holds

3. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben – 12 holds

4. “Countdown” by James Patterson – 11 holds

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 9 holds

6. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

7. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb – 6 holds

8. “Collateral Damage” by Judith Jance – 5 holds

9. “On the Line” by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

10. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 164 holds

2. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 64

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 198 holds

4. “Never, Never” by Colleen Hoover – 62 holds

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 626 holds

6. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel – 192 holds

7. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover – 66 holds

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 124 holds

9. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box – 377 holds

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 59 holds

Adult programming

Upcoming adult programs for the week include; Mixed-Media Monday on Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. You must pre-register. The Burke County Public Library will be hosting an Adult Services Resource Fair on Wednesday, March 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. No registration required. Visit two booths and receive a slice of pizza and a bottle of water while supplies last. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

It’s the end of March, and YAS is ready to go out in style. Join the teens on Monday night at Stidham’s Axe Throwing of Morganton from 5-7 p.m. for a night of Axe Throwing and fun! Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

The throwing lane cost will be covered by YAS programming, but teens are responsible for their own concessions. Tuesday, March 28, is a Women’s History Trivia Night at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m. No pre-registration is required to come play the game! Finally, Thursday, March 30, at 4 p.m. it’s a #YAS Throwback Cooking Night at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library where the teens will try out a recipe from years past. No pre-registration is required, supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to pre-register for programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Preschool Discovery Lab will be held Saturday, April 1, from 10-11 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. This program is for children up to 5 years of age. Bring your preschoolers for a fun, laidback morning of exploring, tinkering and creating with Lincoln Logs, Duplos, magnetic building blocks, marble runs, tangram puzzles and more!

Special Note: There will be no regular storytime meetings the week of April 10-14. This includes Baby Bookworms, Terrific Tots, Preschool Pals, Library Explorers and Cool Kids.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,285 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.