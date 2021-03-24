Library Matters - Sunday, March 28, 2021

Library programs

Online and take-home programming is available for all ages! Zoom sessions and pre-recorded storytimes are available for birth through fifth grade, as well as age-appropriate take-home craft and activities bags. The Young Adults are doing a variety of weekly sessions through Zoom, including Jack Box Game nights and online book discussions. Adult and Young Adult Subscription boxes and take-home craft kits are available for pick up at all sites, just call your library to register. Information on all this and more can be found on our website and our Facebook Page.

Pick it up

The library is offering a number of take home options for families and children. Here’s a list for March: Take it - Make it at MPL, March Madness Boredom Buster STEAM Kits at MPL and VPL, Growing with Busy Bags at VPL, “New” Cutie Patootie Club bags at CBH, Enrichment Bags at CBH, Family DIY Storytime Bags at MPL, Science Academy and Cooking Mashup: Making Rock Candy at VPL. Additional take-home options will post periodically on our storytime group on Facebook and the library website. All take-home crafts, kits, and bags are of limited quantity and items are subject to change. Call the libraries for more information at 828-764-9274 (MPL), 828-874-2421 (VPL), or 828-764-9283 (CBH).

Wowbrary