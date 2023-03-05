Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 976 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. “Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. “Storm Watch by C.J. Box – 15 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 10 holds

4. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson – 8 holds

5. “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman – 8 holds

6. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb – 7 holds

7. “Where Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

8. “A Calder at Heart” by Janet Dailey – 5 holds

9. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 4 holds

10. “More Than Meets the Eye” by Iris Johansen – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 176 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 273 holds

3. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover – 93 holds

4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 611 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 180 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 59 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 66 holds

8. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 43

9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin – 174 holds

10. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by JoJo Moyes – 200 holds

Adult programming

Upcoming adult programs for the week include: Savory Spice Club pick-up on Monday, March 7 at patron’s preferred library for those pre-registered for the program. There will be a Savory Spice Cooking Class on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at Little Guatemala. No registration is needed. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org

Young adult programming

Happy first full week of March! YAS has a lot going on this week to kick off, and there’s something for everyone. March #YASBox Subscription Boxes are available at all library locations while supplies last. Join the teens on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library for DIY Fantasy Map Making — all supplies provided while supplies last. On Thursday, March 9, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library we will be celebrating Women’s History Month with a Frankenstein Party to honor the Mother of Science Fiction, Mary Shelley. Finally, on Saturday, March 11, from 1-4 p.m. the Morganton Public Library will be hosting a Yu-Gi-Oh! Demo Day. Learn from an official Konami Judge how to play one of the most globally popular trading card games, connect with your local Official Konami Tournament Store, and find your place to play right here at home. No pre-registration is required and this program is open to all ages. For more information on these and other YAS programs, call Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Do your kids want to learn more about taking great pictures? If so, you will want to pre-register for the “Photography For Kids“ program at the Valdese Public Library on Saturday, March 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This program is for children in grades 2-5 and does require pre-registration. Children must bring their own camera and an adult must attend with the child.

Stretching With Stories is back at the Morganton Public Library on Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required for this storytime that combines yoga poses with a story and a craft.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,253 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

