Library Matters - Sunday, May 15, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 944 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. "Run, Rose, Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 11 holds

2. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich – 9 holds

3. "Dream Town" by David Baldacci – 8 holds

4. "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham – 8 holds

5. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles – 7 holds

6. "Nightwork" by Nora Roberts – 7 holds

7. "22 Seconds" by James Patterson – 6 holds

8. "Death of the Black Widow" by James Patterson – 5 holds

9. "Sounds of Darkness" by Heather Graham – 5 holds

10. "Wyoming Homecoming" by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover – 207 holds

2. "Dream Town" by David Baldacci – 463 holds

3. "City on Fire" by Don Winslow – 72 holds

4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens – 60 holds

5. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover – 68 holds

6. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 129 holds

7. "Shadow Fire" by Christine Feehan – 24 holds

8. "The Good Left Undone" by Adriana Trigiani – 89 holds

9. "Run, Rose, Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 645 holds

10. "The Investigator" by John Sandford – 346 holds

Adult programming

Pre-registration begins Monday for the Adult Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is, “Discover Wonderland @ your library” which is based on Lewis Carroll’s book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”. In addition to programs for adults we will offer several programs for “all ages” including Ranger Programs at South Mountains State Park and Lake James State Park, as well as croquet and several movies.

Valdese Plot Hounds Book Discussion group will meet at the Valdese Public Library, Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. The group will discuss, “Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Young adult programming

Happy Summer Reading Program (SRP) Registration week. Registration opens on bcpls.readsquared.com on Monday, May 16. Teens can join the party Monday night at the Morganton Public Library at 5:30 p.m. If you had a READSquared account last year, you will use that to pre-register for this year. Not sure how to get in? Attend the event on Monday night and get help and ask questions, choose your team, pre-register for in-person events, and more. For more information or to ask questions, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Summer Reading Program 2022 (SRP2022) will explore the Oceans of Possibilities that are available to children at the Burke County Public Library. Registration will open on Monday, May 16, for the program. You will also be able to register for any events and activities, including storytime groups, that will require pre-registration on this date. The flyer and calendars are available online at www.bcpls.org/kids.

We have some fun stuff going this week at our branches. Zoom Patrol will be zooming by the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library Monday, May 16, from 3:45-5 p.m. Pre-registration is required for Zoom Patrol. On Saturday, May 21, there will be a Star Wars LEGO day at the Valdese Public Library at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is not required for the LEGO event.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,785 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.