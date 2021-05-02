Library Matters - Sunday, May 2, 2021

Libraries available

All locations of the Burke County Public Library are now open to users without appointments. Appointments for computer use and study rooms will continue to be accepted. There will be a capacity limit at each location and a user’s time in the library will be limited. Patrons are asked to check-in at the front desk upon entering the library. Curbside service for materials will continue to be available at all sites. Online programming and drive through pick-up events will also continue. Any additional changes in library operations will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page. Until further notice, the library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For more information go to bcpls.org.