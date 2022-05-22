Library Matters - Sunday, May 22, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 944 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton – 9 holds

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 9 holds

3. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 9 holds

4. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 8 holds

5. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts – 7 holds

6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 6 holds

7. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 6 holds

8. “Sound of Darkness” by Heather Graham – 6 holds

9. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

10. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 139 holds

2. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 371 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 197 holds

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 62 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 64 holds

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 132 holds

7. “Book of Night” by Holly Black – 34 holds

8. “The Homewreckers” by May Kay Andrews – 262 holds

9. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 455 holds

10. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 612 holds

Adult programming

Registration for the Adult Summer Reading Program is now open. This year’s theme is, “Discover Wonderland @ your library.” The theme is based on “Alice in Wonderland.” The program will run June 13—July 30. Track books and program attendance at bcpls.readsquared.com or on the Readsquared app. Prizes will be awarded for most books read, most programs attended, and more. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.

Young adult programming

It’s the final countdown to June. Join us Tuesday night for a Nintendo Jamboree at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m. (no pre-registration required). Play all the favorites like Mario Kart, Mario Party, Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros, and more. Saturday is D&D @ the Library, pre-registration is required to attend this program and snacks are provided. The campaign starts at the Valdese Public Library at 1 p.m. Teens should have Discord access and a free Roll20.net account to participate. Discord access is available at bcpls.org/yas by clicking on the #YASOnline tab. For more information or to ask questions, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

If you are looking for something fun to do next weekend, we are partnering with the Western North Carolina Nature Center and the Valdese Recreation Department for a Picnic in the Park on Friday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the McGalliard Falls Park in Valdese. Bring your family, a picnic, and a blanket and listen to Tori Duval from the WNC Nature Center present “Fur, Feathers, and Scales.” You may even get to see a couple of critters. After the program, families will have a chance to explore the area and possibly earn the EcoExplore herpetology badge from the North Carolina Arboretum. For more information, call the Valdese Public Library at 828-874-2421.

Registration has started for our Summer Reading Program, and there is an Ocean of Possibilities available for children this summer. We have two separate programs available this year. The younger program is open to babies and preschoolers from birth to age 5. The older program is open to children aged 3-12. If your child meets the criteria for two groups (ex. Age 4), you are encouraged to choose the group that is most appropriate for them.

Reading will be tracked via ReadSquared again this summer. ReadSquared can be used through a browser or by the mobile app. To access the browser link, visit http://bcpls.readsquared.com/. The mobile version may be downloaded from your phone’s app store. All participants wishing to participate this summer will need to register with ReadSquared even if you used the app last year.

Be sure to visit our website at www.bcpls.org/kids to find our flyer and the June/July calendars for more details. You can also find us on Facebook. Any events or groups that require pre-registration are open until they are full. If you have any questions about the Summer Reading Program or ReadSquared, please visit our website or give us a call.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,802 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.