Library Matters - Sunday, May 23, 2021

The library is offering a number of take home options for families and children. Here’s a list for May: Take it—Make it at MPL, Star Wars themed Boredom Buster STEAM Kits at MPL and VPL, May Busy Bags at VPL, Bug Magnet Craft at CBH, Cutie Patootie Club at CBH, Enrichment Bags at CBH, Family DIY Storytime Bags at MPL, Moms Rule! Mother’s Day Craft at VPL, Cooking with Amber at VPL, and Science Academy at VPL Additional take-home options will post periodically on our storytime group on Facebook and the library website. All take-home crafts, kits, and bags are of limited quantity and items are subject to change. Call the libraries for more information at 764-9274 (MPL), 874-2421 (VPL), or 764-9283 (CBH).

Wowbrary

Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.

eBooks @ your library