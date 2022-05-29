Library Matters - Sunday, May 29, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 948 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 10 holds

2. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 9 holds

3. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts – 7 holds

4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 6 holds

5. “Secrets” by Fern Michaels – 6 holds

6. “Sound of Darkness” by Heather Graham – 6 holds

7. “Every Doak Rolled in Blood” by James Lee Burke – 5 holds

8. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 5 holds

9. “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer – 5 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry – 148 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 191 holds

3. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson – 375 holds

4. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner – 207 holds

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 77 holds

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 70 holds

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 133 holds

8. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 17 holds

9. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 27 holds

10. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 428 holds

Adult programming

Participants, friends, and family may now purchase Big Little Art Show entries. Artwork will be priced at $5 each with proceeds donated to Friends of the Library to assist with future programming. Call 828-764-9269 for more information. Registration is now open for the Adult Summer Reading Program, “Discover Wonderland @ your library,” including individual program registration for June.

Young adult programming

YAS is taking a break and gearing up for Summer Reading Program 2022 this week. YAS SRP registration is now open. You can visit our website at bcpls.org/yas to see more information on all the programs coming this summer. Summer Reading Program kicks off on Monday, June13, and the Young Adult Services theme is “Magic, Monster’s and Muses @ your library.” This program is geared toward rising middle, middle and high school students. Students who are finishing fifth grade this year can choose to either participate in YAS SRP or the Children’s SRP “Oceans of Possibilities.” Get registered today at bcpls.readsquared.com or using the READSquared app, for questions on YAS SRP contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Don’t forget to register for our children’s Summer Reading Program this year: “Ocean of Possibilities.” We have a program for all children from birth-fifth grade. Both programs (younger and older) will be tracking minutes spent reading via ReadSquared again this summer. ReadSquared can be used through a browser or by the mobile app. The program is really simple to use and makes it easy to track for all your children at one time. To access the browser link, visit http://bcpls.readsquared.com/. The mobile version may be downloaded from your phone’s app store. All participants wishing to participate this summer will need to register with ReadSquared even if you used the app last year. For more information, come see us or give us a call.

Our storytime groups will resume meeting the week of June 13. Don’t forget to sign up for the summer session if you would like to attend these fun weekly activities!

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,811 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.