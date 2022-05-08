Library Matters - Sunday, May 8, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 944 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton – 18 holds

2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 9 holds

3. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 8 holds

4. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson – 7 holds

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 7 holds

6. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts – 6 holds

7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham – 6 holds

8. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

9. “My Wife is Missing” by Daniel Palmer – 4 holds

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 445 holds

2. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel – 236 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 203 holds

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 123 holds

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 57 holds

6. “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins – 42 holds

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 67 holds

8. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson – 192 holds

9. “The Investigator” by John Sandford – 338 holds

10. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 696 holds

Adult programming

Adults will be having a Card Making/Rubber Stamp Day—Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Join us to create cards using various supplies which include rubber stamps. Pre-registration is required. Adults only.

Later that day we will also be having our first Craft Exchange—Saturday, May 14, 2 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Bring your crafts or craft supplies you no longer need or have grown tired of and exchange with others. Must bring items to exchange to participate in event. Tools such as scissors, glue guns, etc. will be available to use if you wish to create something onsite. Adults only. No registration required, just drop in if you wish. Call 828-764-9269 for more information.

Young adult programming

Who’s ready to play this week? YAS certainly is. Join us Tuesday night at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m. for a Game Night featuring a Nintendo Switch and card and board games. No pre-registration is required to attend, bring your friends and compete. Friday night is our Virtual Trivia Night online via Discord at 6 p.m. No pre-registration is required to attend this event. Discord access is available at bcpls.org/yas by clicking on the #YASOnline tab! For more information or to ask questions, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

The beginning of Summer Reading Program 2022 is a little over a month away. This summer, children are invited to explore the Oceans of Possibilities that are available to them at their local library. Advertising materials will officially be out tomorrow, and registration will open on May 16 for the events and activities that will require it. Mark your calendars now to check out all the things we have planned and to sign up early. We can’t wait to explore with you this summer.

To the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten members, this is also a great time to update your reading logs and information with the library. We will be holding a celebration in August for all those that reached 1,000 books since last summer. If you haven’t signed your child up for this program yet — what are you waiting for? 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is open to children from birth and until they enter Kindergarten.

eBooks @ your library

There are 3,775 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.