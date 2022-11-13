Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 970 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 19 holds

2. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 14 holds

3. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 12 holds

4. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell – 10 holds

5. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 10 holds

6. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts – 8 holds

7. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 9 holds

8. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 8 holds

9. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon – 7 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 6 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 266 holds

2. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 403 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 429 holds

4. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham – 771 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 510 holds

6. “Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin – 5 holds

7. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell – 216 holds

8. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy – 78 holds

9. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 156 holds

10. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 474 holds

Adult programming

Adult programs for the week of Monday, Nov. 14-Saturday, Nov. 19 include: Bibliomaniacs subscription box will be available for pick-up Monday, Nov. 14. Pre-registration is required. Valdese Plot Hounds book discussion is on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library.

We will discuss, “The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” by Elisabeth Tova Bailey. No registration is required. Peace Flags, Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required. Needlework in the Morning, Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., at the Morganton Public Library. Local Author’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 19, Morganton Public Library. Come mingle with a large group of local authors. This is a collaboration between Burke County Public Library and Adventure Bound Books. Hot Shots coffee cart will be on hand, as well. Authors will have copies of their books for sale. Come out and support local authors!

Young adult programming

This week is a big week for YAS! Monday night at the Morganton Public Library is our Lip-sync Karaoke & Puppet Show at 6 p.m. followed by “YAS It’s ‘Art.’” at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Thursday afternoon at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library teens will be making DIY Gratitude Leaves at 4 p.m. No pre-registration is required to attend! All supplies are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This Saturday is our Local Authors’ Day at the Morganton Public Library from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. This day will feature 20 different authors, bookselling by Adventure Bound Books, and Hot Shots Espresso Mobile Cart will be available in the parking lot. For more information, visit us online at bcpls.org.

Children’s programming

Looking ahead at this week, there are some great events and activities to check out at our libraries! No registration is required unless noted for individual programs.

On Monday, Nov. 14 at 3:45 p.m., the Zoom Patrol will be at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Come to this exciting story time with Community Officer Eddie Marlowe and Ms. Sandy for lots of fun and a great story for children fifth grade and younger!) Pre-registration is required.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., we will have the Lego Club at the Valdese Public Library. Come build something that you could eat (but not really!). All ages are welcome.

For Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m., we have the Cooking Club Online! This cooking program takes place on Zoom and is for children in third through fifth grades. Pre-registration is required with the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library.

There will be no regular meetings of Baby Bookworms, Terrific Tots, Preschool Pals, Library Explorers or Cool Kids during the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 21-25). We will resume after Thanksgiving. Thank you!

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,096 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account.

You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.