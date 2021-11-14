Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 932 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 15 holds
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 15 holds
3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
4. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 11 holds
5. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 11 holds
6. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts – 8 holds
7. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 7 holds
8. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 6 holds
9. “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury – 6 holds
10. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 6 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 450 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 778 holds
3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert – 48 holds
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 488 holds
5. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 597 holds
6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 49 holds
7. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty – 484 holds
8. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny – 375 holds
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr – 247 holds
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 38 holds
Adult Programming
The Valdese Plot Hounds book discussion will be held via Zoom Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. We will be discussing “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah. Contact Danielle at 828-764-9269 or at danielle.townsend@burkenc.org for more information. The Burke County Public Library is proud to be host to “Oasis Spaces: the Green Book Project Traveling Exhibit.” This self-directed eight panel exhibit defines the value and impact of a publication such as “Green Book” for the safety of travelers of the era. Join us to learn more about this important piece of history. The exhibit will be at the Morganton Public Library Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. The exhibit is sponsored by the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Young Adult Programming
It’s the last week of programming before YAS takes a Thanksgiving break. Join us at 6 p.m. on Monday night for a Game Night, Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our Lit Lounge 2.0 featuring the book to movie “Black Widow” (PG-13|2021), Thursday at 4 p.m. for a Pop-Up Craft Night where we will be making some incredible Snickerdoodle Mug Cakes, and Friday night at 6 p.m. for our monthly Virtual Trivia Night. All of these programs will be hosted online via Zoom. Finally, the teens can hop on the YAS BCPLS Discord server for our Thanksgiving Throwback party at 6 p.m. on Saturday that will feature games, some throwback crafts, and snacks (provided via party packs available starting Monday). For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s Programming
Looking for something to ramp up your family’s Movie Nights? We’ve got just the thing. Our Interactive Family Movie Kits contain activities and things to do while your family watches the featured movie. This month’s kit is provided by the Valdese Public Library and is bringing back the childhood favorite and classic movie “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.” The movie is not included in the kit, but you can check out a copy through us or NC Cardinal if you don’t have it available at home or through a streaming service. Just let us know if you need help with reserving a copy through NC Cardinal.
The Valdese Public Library is also offering a Craft-tastic Take it, Make it craft bag for November. Call or visit the Valdese Public Library to pick up either of these kits. Supplies are limited.
eBooks @ your library
3,489 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find Us on the Web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.