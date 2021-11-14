Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Young Adult Programming

It’s the last week of programming before YAS takes a Thanksgiving break. Join us at 6 p.m. on Monday night for a Game Night, Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our Lit Lounge 2.0 featuring the book to movie “Black Widow” (PG-13|2021), Thursday at 4 p.m. for a Pop-Up Craft Night where we will be making some incredible Snickerdoodle Mug Cakes, and Friday night at 6 p.m. for our monthly Virtual Trivia Night. All of these programs will be hosted online via Zoom. Finally, the teens can hop on the YAS BCPLS Discord server for our Thanksgiving Throwback party at 6 p.m. on Saturday that will feature games, some throwback crafts, and snacks (provided via party packs available starting Monday). For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org .

Children’s Programming

Looking for something to ramp up your family’s Movie Nights? We’ve got just the thing. Our Interactive Family Movie Kits contain activities and things to do while your family watches the featured movie. This month’s kit is provided by the Valdese Public Library and is bringing back the childhood favorite and classic movie “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.” The movie is not included in the kit, but you can check out a copy through us or NC Cardinal if you don’t have it available at home or through a streaming service. Just let us know if you need help with reserving a copy through NC Cardinal.