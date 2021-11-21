Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Most Wanted ListThose who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 935 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 17 holds
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 14 holds
3. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 13 holds
4. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
5. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 11 holds
6. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts – 9 holds
7. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 9 holds
8. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 6 holds
9. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich – 6 holds
10. “Labyrinth of Lies” by Irene Hannon – 6 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich – 348 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 798 holds
3. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom – 137 holds
4. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 499 holds
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 502 holds
6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert – 48 holds
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 589 holds
8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 52 holds
9. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty – 464 holds
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 37 holds
Adult programmingThe Bumble Tree is back! The Burke County Public Library will collect items for local nursing homes through Dec. 18. Pick-up a “Bumble” tag and bag from your preferred library location, fill with items from the list and return to a library. Staff will deliver and make someone’s holiday a bit happier! Call Danielle at 828-764-9269 for more information.
The Green Book Travelling Exhibit through N.C. Department of Cultural resources has been rescheduled to Nov. 18 through Dec. 20. This self-directed panel exhibit defining the value and impact of a publication such as the Green Book for the safety of travelers of the era.
Young adult programmingHappy Thanksgiving Week! There are no YAS programs this week—teens are still encouraged to come pick up any of the #YAS2Go kits that are left and track their reading on bcpls.readsquared.com. Everything you track (points and programs attended) scores you points on the YAS Scoreboard. The teen with the most points at the end of the month wins a prize. For more information, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s programmingDid you know that there is a digital library just for kids? The NC Kids Digital Library offers a wide variety of e-books, audiobooks, streaming videos and Read Alongs for use by the public. Families will find bestsellers here as well as some old (and new) favorites. Want to try it out? You can login with your current BCPLS library card on a computer, tablet, or a cellphone. If you would like access on a mobile phone, download the Libby app in order to connect your library card. If you need any assistance getting access to these digital resources, our staff at any location are happy to help you.
In 2020, the NC Kids Digital Library had over one million digital checkouts and is one of only 102 systems around the world to reach this level of checkouts as of spring 2021. The NC Kids Digital Library is provided by the NC General Assembly, the State Library of NC and the NC Public Library Directors Association and through funding from a federal LSTA grant.
eBooks @ your libraryThere are 3,499 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.