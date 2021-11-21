Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Young adult programmingHappy Thanksgiving Week! There are no YAS programs this week—teens are still encouraged to come pick up any of the #YAS2Go kits that are left and track their reading on bcpls.readsquared.com. Everything you track (points and programs attended) scores you points on the YAS Scoreboard. The teen with the most points at the end of the month wins a prize. For more information, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s programmingDid you know that there is a digital library just for kids? The NC Kids Digital Library offers a wide variety of e-books, audiobooks, streaming videos and Read Alongs for use by the public. Families will find bestsellers here as well as some old (and new) favorites. Want to try it out? You can login with your current BCPLS library card on a computer, tablet, or a cellphone. If you would like access on a mobile phone, download the Libby app in order to connect your library card. If you need any assistance getting access to these digital resources, our staff at any location are happy to help you.