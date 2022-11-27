Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Most Wanted List

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 972 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 15 holds

2. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 15 holds

3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 14 holds

4. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 13 holds

5. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts – 10 holds

6. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 9 holds

7. “Blood Moon” by Heather Graham – 8 holds

8. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 8 holds

9. “The Perfect Assassin” by James Patterson – 8 holds

10. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell – 7 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 250 holds

2. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly – 483

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 377 holds

4. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham – 794 holds

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 467 holds

6. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 452 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 132 holds

8. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 35 holds

9. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich – 314 holds

10. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King — 208

Adult programming

Adult programs for the week of Monday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 3 include Mixed-Media Monday, on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. We will be making a mini charcuterie board. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The Oxymorons New Adult book discussion will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. The book we will discuss is, “Delirium” by Lauren Oliver. No registration is required to attend. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration is required to attend. Burke County Public Library’s Bumble Tree is back! Drop by any Burke County Public Library location to pick up a “Bumble” tag and bag. Fill the bag with items from the included list and return to the same library between Nov. 14 and Dec. 17. We will distribute the bags to health/rehabilitation centers in the county. Make someone’s holiday brighter with a Bumble Bag! For more information, please contact Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email at danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

It’s the last week of November, but there’s still plenty of YAS programs going on this month! Monday night at 6 p.m. is our YAS Kick-Off to the Holidays Party at the Morganton Public Library. Tuesday night is the #YAS Anime Club at the Valdese Public Library, Anime and ramen is provided, teens bring the discussion. Finally, Wednesday night is our monthly Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion Group at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library! This month we are discussing “Delirium” by Lauren Oliver. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the front desk at Morganton Public Library. For more information, visit us online at bcpls.org!

Children’s programming

Looking ahead to Christmas already? We have some fantastic programs for all ages coming up, so be sure to mark your calendars now. You do not want to miss the fun!

On Monday, Dec. 12, the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library will host Jingle Mingle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be music, crafts, games, sweet treats and more for all ages. Music will be provided by the East Burke High School Chamber Singers. No registration is required, but supplies will be limited and available until we run out.

The Valdese Public Library will host their Merry Crafty Christmas from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec.13. There will be crafts available for all members of the family regardless of age. No registration is required, but supplies will be limited and available until we run out.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Morganton Public Library will host a hilariously interactive presentation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 6 p.m. In this performance by Shepherd Shakespeare of Charlotte, author Clement Clarke Moore has writer’s block as he tries to pen a poem about the wonder of Christmas Eve. Frustratingly funny trials and errors lead him to acting out his ideas. With the help of puppets, found objects, and friends from the audience, watch the magic of this cherished classic unfold. While geared toward children, this performance is open to all ages and pre-registration is not required.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,111 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.