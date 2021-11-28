Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 935 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 17 holds
2. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 14 holds
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 13 holds
4. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
5. “Mercy” by David Baldacci – 11 holds
6. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts – 10 holds
7. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly – 10 holds
8. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 10 holds
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 8 holds
10. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich – 8 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly – 506 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 821 holds
3. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom – 144 holds
4. “Never” by Ken Follett – 138 holds
5. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 510 holds
6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 569 holds
7. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich – 341 holds
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 517 holds
9. “Dark Tarot” by Christine Feehan – 22 holds
10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 57 holds
Adult Programming
The Bumble Tree is back! The Burke County Public Library will collect items for local nursing homes through Dec. 18. Pick-up a “Bumble” tag and bag from your preferred library location, fill with items from the list and return to library. Staff will deliver and make someone’s holiday a bit happier! Call Danielle at 828-764-9269 for more information.
The Green Book Travelling Exhibit through N.C. Department of Cultural resources is now on display at the Morganton Public Library through Dec. 20. This self-directed panel exhibit shows the value and impact of a publication such as the Green Book for the safety of travelers of the era.
Young Adult Programming
YAS is wrapping up this month with a virtual “Kick-Off to the Holidays Party” on our Discord server on Monday night, starting on the Voice Channel at 5:30 p.m. We will be discussing favorite holiday traditions, watching a holiday movie, and (of course) playing games. #YASBox Subscriptions that were reserved last month are now available for pickup, along with all the December #YAS2Go kits! Pre-registration for January’s #YASBoxes starts now, and is open through Dec. 15. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s Programming
December is right around the corner, and a new month means new craft bags for the kids. Read on to see what is being offered at each location. At the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library, the monthly kit will contain supplies to make a Christmas ornament! The Morganton Public Library has Decorate-Your-Own Gingerbread Person Kits. Each kit contains a foam gingerbread cutout and various supplies to decorate your gingerbread person however you would like. The Valdese Public Library’s Craft-tastic Bag for December offers Fuse Bead Fun. Assorted plates and fuse beads will be provided in each kit.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,507 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.