Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Young Adult Programming

YAS is wrapping up this month with a virtual “Kick-Off to the Holidays Party” on our Discord server on Monday night, starting on the Voice Channel at 5:30 p.m. We will be discussing favorite holiday traditions, watching a holiday movie, and (of course) playing games. #YASBox Subscriptions that were reserved last month are now available for pickup, along with all the December #YAS2Go kits! Pre-registration for January’s #YASBoxes starts now, and is open through Dec. 15. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s Programming

December is right around the corner, and a new month means new craft bags for the kids. Read on to see what is being offered at each location. At the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library, the monthly kit will contain supplies to make a Christmas ornament! The Morganton Public Library has Decorate-Your-Own Gingerbread Person Kits. Each kit contains a foam gingerbread cutout and various supplies to decorate your gingerbread person however you would like. The Valdese Public Library’s Craft-tastic Bag for December offers Fuse Bead Fun. Assorted plates and fuse beads will be provided in each kit.

