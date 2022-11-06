Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 967 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 17 holds

2. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 12 holds

3. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 10 holds

4. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell – 9 holds

5. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 9 holds

6. “No Plan B” by Lee Child – 8 holds

7. “It End With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 7 holds

8. “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon – 6 holds

9. “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods – 6 holds

10. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 6 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 2434 holds

2. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham – 683 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 434 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 546 holds

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver – 380 holds

6. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 487 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 158 holds

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 251 holds

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 105 holds

10. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult – 307 holds

Adult programming

Adults can enjoy a Vintage Holiday Car Painting workshop on Monday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required. The Bumble Tree is back! Drop by any Burke County Public Library location to pick up a “Bumble” tag and bag. Fill the bag with items from the included list and return to the same library between Nov. 14 and Dec. 17. We will then distribute the bags to health/rehabilitation centers in the county. Make someone’s holiday brighter with a Bumble Bag! Call 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org for more information.

Young adult programming

Happy November! #YAS is back with all new programs! Join us Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library for our DIY Fall Snaccy Snacks. Thursday afternoon is a Just Dance Party Night at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. There is no pre-registration required to attend this week’s events. All library locations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Don’t forget that next Saturday (Nov. 19) is our Local Authors’ Day at the Morganton Public Library from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. This day will feature 20 different authors, bookselling by Adventure Bound Books, and Hot Shots Espresso Mobile Cart will be available in the parking lot. For more information, visit us online at bcpls.org.

Children’s programming

Have you heard about the Dragon Egg Decorating Contest at the Morganton Public Library? It is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each child that signs up will receive an egg to decorate in any way they like. Once decorated, return the egg and its holder to the Children’s Room. All decorated eggs will be displayed in the library so that visitors can vote for their favorite. All participants will receive a dragon-riffic prize, but the egg that gets the most votes will win an awesome Folkmanis dragon puppet. There is a limit on participants, so call quickly to get in on this fun activity.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,085 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.