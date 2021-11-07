Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Young adult programming

November is filled with activities for teens. Monday night we will have a pop-up craft night at 6 p.m. via Zoom; this week’s highlight will be Mason Jar scarecrows—#YAS2Go kits are available at each library location while supplies last so teens can create together, all supplies are included. Tuesday night at 6 p.m. we will have a virtual scavenger hunt via Zoom, and Wednesday Night at 6 p.m. on our Discord server we will have a game night. No pre-registration is required to attend any YAS programs. Zoom links and more information can be found on the events tab in your account at bcpls.readsquared.com or on the #programs channel of our Discord server. Find full program information at bcpls.org/yas.

Children’s programming

It is November, and that means it is time for a new monthly craft. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has a do-it-yourself turkey coaster kit available for pickup at the front desk. Pre-registration is not required, but supplies are limited. The Morganton Public Library has a fall suncatcher kit available. Supplies are limited on this kit as well.