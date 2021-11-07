Library Matters - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 930 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 16 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 14 holds
3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
4. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 11 holds
5. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 11 holds
6. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 8 holds
7. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts – 7 holds
8. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell – 5 holds
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson – 5 holds
10. “Notorious” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 699 holds
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 469 holds
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 618 holds
4. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny – 367 holds
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 40 holds
6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert – 34 holds
7. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty – 489 holds
8. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 221 holds
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr – 251 holds
10. “Oh William!” By Elizabeth Strout – 120 holds
Adult programming
Bibliomaniacs adult subscription box and CraftyMe kits will both be available to pre-registered adults on Monday, Nov. 8 at their preferred library. If you would like to register or inquire about either program, call 828-764-9269. CraftyMe How-To Video will be available to watch on the library’s Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. and later in the month at bcpls.org. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at CoMMA, weather permitting. In case of bad weather we will meet via Zoom. Adults can register to pick-up a World Kindness Day craft kit to be picked up Saturday, Nov. 13. For more information or to register, call 828-764-9269.
Young adult programming
November is filled with activities for teens. Monday night we will have a pop-up craft night at 6 p.m. via Zoom; this week’s highlight will be Mason Jar scarecrows—#YAS2Go kits are available at each library location while supplies last so teens can create together, all supplies are included. Tuesday night at 6 p.m. we will have a virtual scavenger hunt via Zoom, and Wednesday Night at 6 p.m. on our Discord server we will have a game night. No pre-registration is required to attend any YAS programs. Zoom links and more information can be found on the events tab in your account at bcpls.readsquared.com or on the #programs channel of our Discord server. Find full program information at bcpls.org/yas.
Children’s programming
It is November, and that means it is time for a new monthly craft. The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has a do-it-yourself turkey coaster kit available for pickup at the front desk. Pre-registration is not required, but supplies are limited. The Morganton Public Library has a fall suncatcher kit available. Supplies are limited on this kit as well.
The entire Youth Services staff would also like to thank everyone that came out to our Drive-Thru Fall Festivals over the past two weeks! Volunteers, staff, community members and participating agencies all combined to celebrate the season and to offer families a fun event, and we thank you for coming out. We hope all the kids had a blast and got some great goodies.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,464 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.