Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Children’s programming

The Youth Services department is excited about all of the Fall Festivals we have scheduled in October for children fifth grade and under. All festivals will be drive-thru events. We look forward to seeing you there.

The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is hosting a Halloween Boo Through on Monday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. for children birth through fifth grade. The drive-thru for this spooktacular event will be at the front of the building. Wear your favorite costume and say “BOO!” for a special treat! GravityCheck Jugglers will be performing. Community agencies will also be participating in this event. All treats available while supplies last.

The Morganton Public Library is hosting A Library Car-nival at WPCC on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 3-5 p.m. Numerous community agencies will also be participating in the Car-nival! Join us for some games that can be played from your car, as well as a craft and free book giveaway while supplies last. Local magician TJ Shimeld will perform for your drive-thru entertainment as well.