Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 922 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 12 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 12 holds
4. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber – 8 holds
5. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham – 8 holds
6. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels – 7 holds
7. “Santa Cruise” by Fern Michaels – 6 holds
8. “The Burning” by Jonathan Kellerman – 5 holds
9. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny – 5 holds
10. “Notorious” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty – 498 holds
2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 292 holds
3. “Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig Johnson – 117 holds
4. “Enemy at the Gates” by Vince Flynn – 191 holds
5. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead – 163 holds
6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 53 holds
7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King – 167 holds
8. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune – 53 holds
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 547 holds
10. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney – 116 holds
Adult programming
Mixed-Media Monday is back for adults! Register to pick up a craft kit on the fourth Monday of the month. There will be a follow-along video posted the same week on our Facebook until it is safe for us to meet in person. Call 828-764-9269 to register.
Young Adult programming
YAS Teen-Tober continues this week with a Game Night on Monday night at 6 p.m., a Pop-Up Craft Night featuring corked pumpkins on Tuesday at 6 p.m., a Game Night on our Discord server at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, and a Virtual Spooky Scavenger Hunt at 4 p.m. on Thursday to wrap up the week’s programming. All virtual program are on Zoom unless otherwise noted. No pre-registration is required! Zoom meeting ID’s can be found on the events tab on your READSquared account—make a free one at bcpls.readsquared.com. Visit us online at bcpls.org/yas for more information.
Children’s programming
The Youth Services department is excited about all of the Fall Festivals we have scheduled in October for children fifth grade and under. All festivals will be drive-thru events. We look forward to seeing you there.
The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is hosting a Halloween Boo Through on Monday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. for children birth through fifth grade. The drive-thru for this spooktacular event will be at the front of the building. Wear your favorite costume and say “BOO!” for a special treat! GravityCheck Jugglers will be performing. Community agencies will also be participating in this event. All treats available while supplies last.
The Morganton Public Library is hosting A Library Car-nival at WPCC on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 3-5 p.m. Numerous community agencies will also be participating in the Car-nival! Join us for some games that can be played from your car, as well as a craft and free book giveaway while supplies last. Local magician TJ Shimeld will perform for your drive-thru entertainment as well.
The Valdese Public Library’s Boo-K and Treats will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m. Wear your spooky best for a drive-thru Fall Festival with fun décor, games, prizes, a juggling stilt walker and more! (While supplies last.) The event will be held in front of the Valdese Public Library.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,404 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.