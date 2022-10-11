Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top Ten Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 965 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top Ten Holds

1. Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks – 13 holds

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9 holds

3. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 8 holds

4. Livid by Patricia Cornwell – 6 holds

5. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills – 6 holds

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 6 holds

7. Triple Cross by James Patterson – 6 holds

8. The Christmas Spirit by Debbie Macomber – 5 holds

9. Treasure State by C.J. Box – 5 holds

10. Wyoming Homecoming by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 529 holds

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 440 holds

3. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 317 holds

4. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik – 30 holds

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 156 holds

6. Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks – 585 holds

7. Treasure State by C.J. Box – 280 holds

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 160 holds

9. The Winners by Fredrik Backman – 78 holds

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 215 holds

Adult Programming

The Valdese Plot Hounds book discussion group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at Valdese Public Library. They will discuss, “The Witch’s Daughter”, by Paula Brackston.

Young Adult Programming

This week is full of programs for everyone! Monday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. head to the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library for our Family Fall Festival and check out the petting zoo, games, prizes, snacks, and activities for the whole family! This event is open to all ages. Tuesday night is the YAS Hocus Pocus Inter-snack-tive Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. where we will be making Hocus Pocus-themed snacks and munching on them while we watch the original “Hocus Pocus” movie. Thursday afternoon will be the Fall Carnival & Resource Fair at the Morganton Public Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This will feature trick-or-treating, local agencies, and fun for the whole family! Friday night you can join the teens virtually on our YAS BCPLS Discord server for Virtual Trivia and Game Night at 6 p.m. on the Voice Channel (Discord access is required, find more information by clicking on the #YASOnline tab at bcpls.org/yas). Finally, Saturday is our D&D @ the Library program! Pre-registration is required to join the party and space is limited. Discord and free Roll20.net account required to play, all other supplies provided. For questions contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s Programming

We hope everyone will make plans to visit at least one of our upcoming Fall Festivals!

The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library’s Family Fall Festival will be Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, prizes, snacks and plenty of fun for the whole family!

The Morganton Public Library Fall Carnival & Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. There will be games, prizes, and we will have two great inflatables: a 22 foot tall slide and a Mickey Mouse play yard for the younger kids. More than 10 community agencies and organizations are participating in our Carnival, and Sunset Slush of the Blue Ridge will also be selling slushies at the event if you get hot or thirsty! A huge shout out goes to the students from WPCC’s Recreational Therapy and Early Childhood Education that will also be helping to run our games and inflatables.

A Spook-tacular Family Night will be held at the Valdese Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5 p.n.-7 p.m. There will be games, prizes, rides on The Little Blue Choo and entertainment for the whole family!

eBooks @ your library

4,037 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

