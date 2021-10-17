Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Children’s Programming

The Morganton Public Library will be offering new Interactive Family Movie Kits to go along with your holiday viewing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” The classic cartoon can be borrowed through NC Cardinal, and it will also be aired on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS and PBS Kids this year. Call or come by to pick up one of our kits! Supplies are limited.

The Youth Services department is excited about all of the Fall Festivals we have scheduled in October for children 5th grade and under. All Festivals will be drive-thru events. We look forward to seeing you there.

The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is hosting a Halloween Boo Through on Monday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. for children birth through 5th grade. The drive through for this spooktacular event will be at the front of the building. Wear your favorite costume and say “BOO!” for a special treat! GravityCheck Jugglers will be performing. Community agencies will also be participating in this event. All treats available while supplies last.