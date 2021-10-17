Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 926 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks – 14 holds
2. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by James Patterson – 12 holds
3. "The Recovery Agent" by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
4. "The Judge’s List" by John Grisham – 9 holds
5. "Foul Play" by Stuart Woods – 8 holds
6. "The Unknown" by Heather Graham – 8 holds
7. "Dear Santa" by Debbie Macomber – 6 holds
8. "Santa Cruise" by Fern Michaels – 6 holds
9. "Notorious" by Diana Palmer – 5 holds
10. "2 Sisters Detective Agency" by James Patterson – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks – 567 holds
2. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr – 249 holds
3. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty – 494 holds
4. "The Last Graduate" by Naomi Novik – 22 holds
5. "The Man Who Died Twice" by Richard Osman – 122 holds
6. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover – 50 holds
7. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead – 161 holds
8. "The Jailhouse Lawyer" by James Patterson – 301 holds
9. "Enemy at the Gates" by Vince Flynn – 183 holds
10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave – 527 holds
Adult Programming
Valdese Plot Hounds book discussion will be held via Zoom, Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. We will be discussing “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Please call 828-764-9269 if you are interested in attending. An email address is needed to attend Zoom meeting.
Young Adult Programming
There's a lot going on for middle and high school students this week at BCPLS. Monday night is our Pop-Up Craft Night at 6 p.m., Tuesday is a Game Night at 6 p.m., and we're hosting a Homemade Halloween: DIY Cosplay 101 where teens will learn how to practice some cosplay techniques with things they have at home at 6 p.m. on Thursday. We will wrap up the week with a Trivia Night on Friday night at 6 p.m. All programs are hosted via Zoom - no pre-registration is required. Links to Zoom programs are available on the #YAS Discord server on the #programs channel, or on the events tab on bcpls.readsquared.com or on the READSquared app.
Children’s Programming
The Morganton Public Library will be offering new Interactive Family Movie Kits to go along with your holiday viewing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” The classic cartoon can be borrowed through NC Cardinal, and it will also be aired on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS and PBS Kids this year. Call or come by to pick up one of our kits! Supplies are limited.
The Youth Services department is excited about all of the Fall Festivals we have scheduled in October for children 5th grade and under. All Festivals will be drive-thru events. We look forward to seeing you there.
The C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is hosting a Halloween Boo Through on Monday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. for children birth through 5th grade. The drive through for this spooktacular event will be at the front of the building. Wear your favorite costume and say “BOO!” for a special treat! GravityCheck Jugglers will be performing. Community agencies will also be participating in this event. All treats available while supplies last.
The Morganton Public Library is hosting A Library Car-nival at WPCC on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 3-5 p.m. Numerous community agencies will also be participating in the Car-nival! Join us for some games that can be played from your car, as well as a craft and free book giveaway while supplies last. Local magician T.J. Shimeld will perform for your drive-thru entertainment as well.
The Valdese Public Library’s Boo-K and Treats will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m. Wear your spooky best for a drive-thru Fall Festival with fun decor, games, prizes, a juggling stilt walker and more! (While supplies last.) The event will be held in front of the Valdese Public Library.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,426 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.