Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 965 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 10 holds

2. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 8 holds

3. “Captive” by Iris Johansen – 6 holds

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 6 holds

5. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box – 6 holds

6. “Blowback” by James Patterson – 5 holds

7. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb – 5 holds

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 5 holds

9. “Falling Stars” by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

10. “Girl Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter – 5 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 263 holds

2. “Oath of Loyalty” by Vince Flynn – 182 holds

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 315 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 566 holds

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 455 holds

6. “The Butcher and the Wren” by Alaina Urquhart – 33 holds

7. “Blowback” by James Patterson – 256 holds

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 156 holds

9. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsin Muir – 13 holds

10. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover – 57 holds

Adult programming

Join us on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for Star Wars Reads! New York Times best-selling Author, Beth Revis will discuss her new book, “The Princess and the Scoundrel” at 1 p.m. Other activities will include: Jedi Training Class w/ Taber’s Black Belt Academy (10:30-11:30 a.m.), Star Wars Themed Food (2-2:30/3 p.m.), Crafts for adults/teens (afternoon), Storytime/Craft for kids (3-4 p.m).* (*Must pre-register), Giveaways, Costume Contest (all ages), and Cosplayers (themed characters). The event is open to all ages and there is no charge to attend. Have fun, you will!

Young adult programming

Happy Spooky Season! #YAS is excited to kick off this month with a Game Night on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. No pre-registration is required. This weekend BCPLS is hosting Star Wars Reads Day at the Morganton Public Library. This program will also be hosting special guest, author Beth Revis who will be discussing her new Star Wars book “The Princess and the Scoundrel” at 1 p.m. Be sure to join us and enjoy the photo ops, giveaways, costume contest, cosplayers and more all day long.

Children’s programming

There are so many exciting programs for children coming up this week, and we hope you can join us! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Morganton Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 5, by attending a special Hispanic Heritage storytime at 6p.m. The storytime will also include music, crafts and light refreshments with Ms. Maria. Children of all ages are welcome. Pre-registration is required.

If you would love to learn (or practice) your Spanish-speaking skills, make plans to attend our Spanish Through Stories program at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. There will be an introduction to the Spanish language for kids featuring Millie Ramos. A craft will also be provided.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Valdese Public Library will host a Spooky Snacks Cooking Class at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,013 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.