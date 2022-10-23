Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Most Wanted List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 967 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 12 holds

2. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 9 holds

3. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 9 holds

4. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 9 holds

5. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell – 8 holds

6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 7 holds

7. “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods – 7 holds

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 7 holds

9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 6 holds

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 6 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford – 313 holds

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 560 holds

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 437 holds

4. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult – 266 holds

5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 301 holds

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 116 holds

7. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng – 207 holds

8. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 570 holds

9. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 164 holds

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 195 holds

Adult programming

Join our Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion, as we watch “Back to the Future” (1985 PG 1hr. 56min.), Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Popcorn and bottled water will be provided.

Young adult programming

It’s almost Halloween! Join the teens Monday at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. for our Closet Cosplay & Halloween Party. No buying costumes allowed! Create a costume from what you have in your closet and come hang out with YAS to play games, eat snacks and show off your cosplay skills. Tuesday is the “Spooktacular Family Night” at the Valdese Public Library from 5-7 p.m. featuring games and entertainment for the whole family! Wednesday night is our monthly “Oxymorons New Adult Book Discussion Group” meeting, and we are taking a break and celebrating “Back to the Future” Day by watching the original feature film at 6 p.m.! Finally, Thursday afternoon is YAS DIY Spooky Cake Pops at the CB Hildebrand Public Library at 4 p.m. All supplies provided! The program doesn’t require pre-registration, but is available first-come, first-served. This is the last week for teens who have pre-registered to receive a #YASBox to pick them up! For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Don’t forget the Spook-tacular Family Night at the Valdese Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m. There will be games, prizes, and entertainment for the whole family! Captain Jim will be here to give us a magical performance that will blow us away. The Little Blue Choo is not going to be able to come after all, but we are excited to announce that fire performer Lulu with Unifire Theater will be here instead!

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,045 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.