Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 926 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 19 holds
2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham – 12 holds
3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
4. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 11 holds
5. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child – 9 holds
6. “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods – 8 holds
7. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham – 7 holds
8. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber – 6 holds
9. “Notorious” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds
10. “Santa Cruise” by Fern Michaels – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 354 holds
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 610 holds
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr – 259 holds
4. “Apples Never Fall”
by Liane Moriarty – 502 holds
5. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel – 241 holds
6. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen – 75 holds
7. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead – 156 holds
8. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson – 191 holds
9. “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods – 146 holds
10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 46 holds
Adult programming
Don’t forget about our Boo-Through at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library Monday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. We’ll have fun goodies for the kids and something for you, as well. While supplies last.
Young adult programming
It’s the end of Spooky Season, and YAS is going out with programs all week! Join us Monday night at 6 p.m. for our Improv Night where teens will show off their (bad) skills as they pretend to be ghosts with useless haunting techniques, Tuesday night we will be watching and discussing “Cruella” (2021 — PG-13) and the companion novel “Hello, Cruel Heart” at 6 p.m., and Thursday afternoon is our last Pop-Up Craft for the month as we highlight a Day of the Dead craft. All of these programs are hosted via Zoom with no pre-registration required — Zoom links can be found on your free account on bcpls.readsquared.com. Visit us online at bcpls.org/yas to see more of what’s available including our Discord server.
Children’s programming
The Morganton Public Library will be offering new Interactive Family Movie Kits to go along with your holiday viewing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” The classic cartoon can be borrowed through NC Cardinal, and it will also be aired on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS and PBS Kids this year. Call or come by to pick up one of our kits! Supplies are limited.
Ms. Sandy at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library has partnered with the Hope Family Support Network to begin two all-new story time groups that feature bilingual story times. These bilingual story times are open to native speakers, bilingual families or anyone interested in learning the language.
Every 1st Thursday, Millie Ramos, the Latin Community Outreach Coordinator, will do a Spanish story time. On the 3rd Tuesday of each month, May Yang will provide a story time in Hmong.
There will be themed craft bags available to go with each story time that can be picked up the week before. Bags may also be picked up at our other branches, but patrons wishing to do this will need to call us to let us know to which branch to send it. These meetings are taking place on Zoom currently due to COVID. Call 828-764-9283 to register for either of these story times.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,433 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.