Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

It’s the end of Spooky Season, and YAS is going out with programs all week! Join us Monday night at 6 p.m. for our Improv Night where teens will show off their (bad) skills as they pretend to be ghosts with useless haunting techniques, Tuesday night we will be watching and discussing “Cruella” (2021 — PG-13) and the companion novel “Hello, Cruel Heart” at 6 p.m., and Thursday afternoon is our last Pop-Up Craft for the month as we highlight a Day of the Dead craft. All of these programs are hosted via Zoom with no pre-registration required — Zoom links can be found on your free account on bcpls.readsquared.com. Visit us online at bcpls.org/yas to see more of what’s available including our Discord server.