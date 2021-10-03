Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Most Wanted List
Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 922 of the “most wanted” books.
Current BCPL Top 10 Holds
1. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson – 13 holds
2. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 12 holds
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks – 12 holds
4. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber – 8 holds
5. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny – 8 holds
6. “19 Yellow Moon Road” by Fern Michaels – 7 holds
7. “Santa Cruise” by Fern Michaels – 7 holds
8. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham – 6 holds
9. “The Burning” by Jonathan Kellerman – 5 holds
10. “Notorious” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds
Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty – 413 holds
2. “Enemy at the Gates” by Vince Flynn – 176 holds
3. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead – 149 holds
4. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney – 116 holds
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 50 holds
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave – 574 holds
7. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb – 241 holds
8. “Billy Summers by Stephen King – 174 holds
9. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins – 245 holds
10. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 61 holds
NC Live changes
The login procedure for accessing NC Live resources is changing. Beginning Monday, Oct.4, you will need your library card number and password to access any NC Live resource. If you need help setting or resetting your password, please stop by or call any Burke County Public Library location.
Adult Programming
Fall Astronomy Day is Saturday, Oct. 9. Adults can register to pick-up a kit with a fun way to celebrate. Limited supplies. First come, first served. Call 828-764-9269 to register. Mixed-Media Monday is back for adults. Register to pick up a craft kit on the fourth Monday of the month. There will be a follow-along video posted the same week on our Facebook until it is safe for us to meet in person. Call 828-764-9269 to register.
Young adult programming
#YAS is celebrating TEENtober all month long with double points on READSquared for attending programs, reading books, and special online events and challenges on our Discord server. This week we have Game Night online at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Pop-Up Craft night at 4 p.m. on Thursday that will feature a Deathly Hallows Painted Glass project, and a Virtual Trivia Night on Friday night at 6 p.m. All programs are hosted online via Zoom, no pre-registration is required. Zoom links can be found on the events tab in your readsquared account or on the #programs channel of our Discord server. For more information contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.
Children’s programming
Our spotlight is for those in kindergarten through fifth grade this week. Library Explorers is for those in Kindergarten-2nd Grade while Cool Kids Club serves third through fifth. In Library Explorers and Cool Kids Club, we continue to build literacy skills and encourage a lifetime love for learning and reading. All meetings are on Zoom at this time.
CB Hildebrand Public Library:Library Explorers—Ms. Judy meets with this group on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. October activities will be based around bats, pumpkins and Halloween.
Cool Kids Club—Ms. Judy also directs the Cool Kids Club which meets on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. In October, they will be making Yarn Pumpkins and Clay Halloween Monsters.
Call 828-764-9283 if you would like more information about these two groups. Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis.
Morganton Public Library:Library Explorers—Library Explorers at MPL meets with Ms. Chesley on Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. October themes will include fun topics such as Fire Safety, Cats, Pumpkins and Halloween!
Cool Kids Club—Ms. Brandy meets with this group on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. October activities will include Halloween activities like making Pumpkin Slime, a Minute It to Win It game night and a Harry Potter Digital Escape Room.
Call 828-764-9274 if you would like more information. Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis.
Valdese Public Library:Library Explorers—Library Explorers meets with Ms. Amber on Mondays at 3:30 p.m. October is going to be all about bats, snakes, wolves and a Halloween party in a bag.
Cool Kids Club—Ms. Brandy facilitates this group on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. October activities will include Halloween activities like making Pumpkin Slime, a Minute It to Win It game night and a Harry Potter Digital Escape Room.
Call 828-874-2421 for more information. Pre-registration is required but is open on an ongoing basis.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on all the new books at the library by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of all the new items added to the library’s collection. Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. This service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
eBooks @ your library
There are 3,360 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.
Find us on the web
Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.