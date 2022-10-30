Library Matters - Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Library Matters

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 967 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham – 12 holds

2. “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber – 10 holds

3. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 10 holds

4. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson – 10 holds

5. “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell – 9 holds

6. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 8 holds

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 7 holds

8. “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods – 6 holds

9. “Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills – 6 holds

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 6 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci – 459 holds

2. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille – 165 holds

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 563 holds

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 445 holds

5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King – 285 holds

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 93 holds

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 165 holds

8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult – 288 holds

9. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks – 570 holds

10. “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel —

Adult programming

Adult Programs for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5: Programs are for adults only unless otherwise specified. Outdoor Movie Double Feature-Monday, Oct. 31, on the front lawn at Morganton Public Library showing “Monster House” (PG, 2006) at 6:30 p.m. followed by “Twilight” (PG-13, 2008) at 8:15 p.m. This event is open to all ages. Bring your own chair or blanket. Popcorn, bottled water, candy, and kids crafts while supplies last! Savory Spice Club pick-up-Tuesday, Nov. 1, and you must be pre-registered. Savory Spice Cooking Class-Thursday, Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m., at the Valdese Public Library. Pre-registration is required. Needlework in the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m., at the Valdese Public Library. Call 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org for more information.

Young adult programming

Happy Halloween Week! Join us tomorrow at the Morganton Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for an Outdoor Movie Night: Double Feature. We will be watching “Monster House” (2006|PG) at 6:30 p.m., and “Twilight” (2008|PG-13) at 8:15 p.m. Free candy, bottled water, and popcorn will be available! Crafts for kids will be available at 6:30 p.m. while supplies last. No pre-registration is required! Space on the lawn is limited, come early to reserve your spot. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket as seating will not be provided. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Has your child joined the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge yet? Being read to from birth has been shown in studies to have a huge impact on the language and brain development of children. This is a national challenge that encourages adults and children to read 1,000 books together before that child enters kindergarten. When the goal is achieved, your whole family will be invited to an annual celebration to honor all the families that completed the challenge that year. If your child isn’t participating yet, please see the circulation staff at any of our three locations to get registered and start logging your books today! If you are already enrolled in the program, this would be a great time to check in with your local branch to verify your address and phone number and to turn in any logs that you have finished. Don’t forget that repeat reads DO count. So, if your child wants to read the same book over and over, that’s okay—each time counts. Repetition builds those literacy skills too.

If the challenge seems a little too daunting—Did you know that if you read three books a night, you will reach the goal in less than a year? So, 4-5 year olds going to kindergarten next year still have time. Make it two books per night, and you will still reach it within a year and a half.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,064 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.